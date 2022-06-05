Throw in the overused cliché lyrics from Cyndi Lauper, grab a lawn chair and reminisce a bit.
The area outdoor track and field scene is losing some of its fun next year.
East Rockingham's Margo Fox and Stuarts Draft's Leah Wood, a pair of seniors, have marveled spectators across the Shenandoah Valley over the past four years with their versatility, leadership and high-flying abilities throughout the sport.
Fox, who will compete in track and field and beach volleyball at Division III Lynchburg College in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and Wood, who will compete at the Division I level with Liberty University, have captured multiple state titles throughout their careers but that's not even the most impressive part about what these two accomplished.
Year after year, while Wood racked up state gold in the pole vault, she also earned all-state status in other events.
For Fox, she won a state championship in high jump a year ago and despite not winning gold in any events this year, she continued to put up impressive performances all around.
Fourth in pole vault, fifth in high jump and runner-up in 300 hurdles was the final line for Fox on the weekend. Oh, by the way, she just picked up the 300 hurdles this season.
For Wood? Just a casual win in the pole vault to go along with a fourth-place showing in the 300 hurdles as well.
That type of high-level versatility isn't seen often in the sport and the area's been lucky to witness those two do it consistently the past four eyars.
There's certainly several other high-level female athletes across the Shenandoah Valley, in all sports, and Riverheads junior Summer Wallace is emerging as the next to fit that mold at the Class 1 level.
But after performing in their last-ever track and field championships this past weekend and bringing their decorated careers to a close, let's celebrate Fox and Wood.
Those two female athletes have brought quite a bit of success to the Shenandoah Valley the past four years.
And, yeah, they brought quite a bit of fun along as well.
