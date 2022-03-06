Year after year, Adam Hatter stood in the hallway outside of a locker room inside Virginia State University in Petersburg and vowed that he'd be back.
Most years, the Eastern Mennonite senior point guard got there. He had played in two previous state championship games at VSU and fell in the semifinal round of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III boys basketball tournament a year ago during a condensed, COVID-impacted season.
So as the clock winded down to zero Saturday and Hatter joined fellow senior Trey Gillenwater for an emphatic celebratory hug, it was a moment of rejoice.
Both Hatter and Gillenwater have been with this program through its best years.
Losses in the state title game in 2019 and 2020 were enough to make the passionate fanbase proud. Even a semifinal appearance a year ago was nothing to frown upon for a program that's suddenly one of the best in Division III.
But another setback in the championship on Saturday would have been a tough pill to swallow for someone like Hatter, who has played in 108 games with EMS, or for Gillenwater, who transferred to the school with this particular goal in mind.
A win, though? Man, that just seems like a movie-like ending and the perfect fit.
And it sure was.
Gillenwater developed into the team's primary scorer this season after sitting behind talented players such as Chance Church, Aviwe Mahlong and others.
And Hatter? Well, his importance goes beyond the stat sheet with his late-game poise, locker room leadership and impressive range from beyond the arc.
The hours that duo spent in the EMS gym over the past four years is hard to match. Late-night shooting sessions, early morning workouts, endless amounts of drills and film sessions kept these two dedicated to one common goal.
On Saturday, Gillenwater and Hatter were able to accomplish just that.
Winning a state championship, in any sport and at any level, is difficult.
It's something that shouldn't be taken for granted and the Flames know that.
That's why it was easy to brush it off each year when Hatter and his Eastern Mennonite teammates promised that, eventually, they'd get a ring of their own.
But on Saturday, the Flames put their money where their mouth is.
And, in many ways, it seems like the appropriate end for two of the program's most storied players.
