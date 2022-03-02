It was around the midway point of the fourth quarter when “Iso Trey” arrived.
“These are the moments you live for,” Eastern Mennonite senior Trey Gillenwater said with a smile.
Gillenwater, a 6-foot-2 guard known as “Iso Trey” for his shifty ability on the court and old-school mid-range game, scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as the third-seeded Flames held off sixth-seeded Church Hill Academy 75-70 in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III boys basketball quarterfinals in front of a packed house in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
“The first three quarters, everyone else was eating,” Gillenwater said. “When it got to [a one-point lead], it was my time.”
The Flames led the game start to finish, but the Phantoms hung around for the entire contest.
When Church Hill cut the EMS lead to 56-55 midway through the fourth, it was the closest they had been since the game’s opening time. The Phantoms, however, were never able to actually take the lead.
Once Church Hill cut the deficit to one, the Flames responded with a bucket from Drew Hatter off a nice assist from his brother, Adam, to push the lead to three. Then, Gillenwater hit a pair of free throws and followed that up with a smooth jumper at the charity stripe with 3:24 remaining to make it 62-55.
“[Adam Hatter] and [Gillenwater] have grown a lot,” Eastern Mennonite junior guard Davarion Johnson said. “They’re big leaders. They help me out, help all of my younger teammates out. They’re both just big pieces for us our team’s success.”
The Phantoms continued to hang around, but Gillenwater went 6-for-6 from the line down the stretch.
His final two free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining clinched the victory for Eastern Mennonite.
“It feels great,” Gillenwater said. “We were in this position last year. I didn’t want tonight to be it for me.”
Eastern Mennonite’s start couldn’t have been any better, offensively, as they jumped out to an 11-2 lead on a trio of 3s from Adam Hatter, Drew Hatter and Gillenwater with different players assisting on each basket.
The Phantoms continued to keep it close, using their size and athleticism to get second-chance points and opportunities around the rim, but the hot shooting of the Flames kept them in check for the first half.
Johnson, in particular, was as sharp as he’s looked all season with 15 first-half points, including several deep 3s, a couple of transition buckets off steals and a pair of nice highlight-reel assists as well.
“Playoff mode hits different,” Johnson said. “I didn’t want to get eliminated. We just had to survive.”
When Adam Hatter scored on a deep 3 off an assist from Johnson and followed that up with a drive to the basket, it put Eastern Mennonite up 14 — its biggest lead of the night — with less than 25 seconds remaining until half. But Church Hill came down and got a 3 from James Patterson. Then, on the ensuing inbounds, Patterson stole the ball, was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three from the line.
That six-point swing took the Flames’ lead from a 14-point advantage to 43-35 at the halftime break.
“Man, I’m proud of them,” EMS first-year coach Eli Crawford said about his team battling through adversity. “Our whole coaching staff deserves credit, kids deserve credit. These guys have been resilient all year. Guys have stepped up.”
The Flames have been no stranger to success in the VISAA Division III state tournament over the years.
Eastern Mennonite reached at least the state semifinals all three seasons from 2018-2021. In 2019 and 2020, the Flames fell in the state championship game at Virginia State University in Petersburg.
Wednesday’s game marked the final home contest for the seniors — Hatter, Gillenwater and Schuyler Harmison — and the three received a loud ovation during pregame warmups as they took the court.
Hatter — whose older brother, Zach, graduated two years ago and younger brother, Drew, has two years of eligibility left — has played an impressive 106 games for Eastern Mennonite since arriving in 2017-18.
“The young man went through so much,” Crawford said. “He’s the captain we lean on every night.”
Since arriving to EMS from Turner Ashby in 2019, Gillenwater has been equally as impressive with averages of 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game over a 65-game career with the Flames.
“He had to wait his turn and be patient,” Crawford said. “Now, on a nightly basis, he’s the one we lean on.”
As for Harmison, the soccer standout returned to the court this season after playing sparingly as a sophomore and established himself into a key role player with an average of 4.5 points per game.
“I’m so glad to have him back,” Crawford said. “He’s a young man we need for a certain dimension of our team.”
Johnson finished with a game-high 25 points and four assists for the Flames (14-10) while Gillenwater had 21, Drew Hatter added 17 points, five boards and two blocks and Adam Hatter had 12 points.
“It means a lot,” Johnson said. “Hopefully we get the [championship], but we’ll take it one at a time.”
Eastern Mennonite, which will play in its fourth straight VISAA Division III semifinal, will take on Christ Chapel Academy on Friday at Virginia State with a trip to the state championship on the line.
“We talked about what it means to be playing in March,” Crawford said. “Some teams are wishing they could be here. We have an opportunity here. So, let’s take a deep breath, and live in the moment.”
Church Hill 17 18 13 22 — 70
Eastern Mennonite 24 19 8 24 — 75
CHURCH HILL — Tomlin 8 0-0 17, Eddins 3 0-0 6, Atkins 1 0-0 2, Patterson 9 9-9 29, Brooks 5 0-0 13, Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 9-9 70.
EASTERN MENNONITE — Slonaker 0 0-0 0, A. Hatter 5 0-0 12, D Hatter 7 1-2 17, Gillenwater 5 10-10 21, Johnson 10 1-1 25, Harmison 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 12-13 75.
3-Point Goals — Church Hill 7 (Brooks 4, Patterson 2, Tomlin).Eastern Mennonite 9 (Johnson 4, A. Hatter 2, D. Hatter 2, Gillenwater).
