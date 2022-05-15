There's something about the big stage that Eastern Mennonite athletes seem to enjoy.
From the boys basketball team, which won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state championship in March, to the girls soccer team that is a regular contender at the state level as well, the Flames have embraced those moments.
And it's certainly been no different for the EMS golf team either as the team heads to the VISAA Division III golf tournament on Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Chesterfield in search of its first-ever state championship as a program.
“We’re definitely all just locked in," Flames sophomore standout Ryan Slonaker said before practice Friday in Harrisonburg. "There’s obviously a level of pressure, but we’re all prepared for it. We’re used to that high level and the big stage.”
The Slonaker family has played an instrumental role in the success of the EMS golf program with the team reaching the state tournament eight straight seasons since Chris Slonaker took over as the head coach of the program back in 2015.
In 2019, the Flames finished as runner-up — their highest finish ever as a team at the time — while Meade Slonaker, the son of Chris and older brother of Ryan that now plays at Hampden-Sydney, brought home the program's first individual state title.
Then, with Ryan coming into the program as eighth grader and anticipating teaming up with his brother in 2020, there were high expectations around the program and many believed that would be the year EMS would get over the hump and win a ring.
Instead, the 2020 campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19. Then in 2021, the team finished as runner-up, once again, to Veritas School in its return to the state match.
“Interestingly enough, it’s the same team," Chris Slonaker said with a laugh. "We have the same eight guys, we’ll take the same six down to the state tournament. We’re in competition with Veritas and they also bring back the same six. … We know it’s going to come down to who plays best that day. … We feel like we’ve had the best team three times now and haven’t won a ring yet, so this is our chance.”
Ryan Slonaker, who won the VISAA Division III state title last year as an individual, leads the way for the Flames again this season as the Virginia Independent Conference player of the year with an average nine-hole score of even-par 36.
Adam Hatter and Grant Pennybacker, a pair of seniors that were also first-team All-VIC selections, along with another senior in Schuyler Harmison, had a nine-hole average of 40 this season while Andrew Lantz (41) and Drew Hatter (42) also impressed to make up the six-man squad the Flames will take to Chesterfield.
“We feel great," Ryan Slonaker said. "I think every one of us has a ton of confidence with the depth we have. We have a really good chance to go in there and put some good scores down. All the way up to our sixth guy, we have really good players.”
Throughout the regular season, Eastern Mennonite went 15-1 with its only loss coming to Woodberry Forest — the second-ranked team at the Division I level.
The Flames, as a team, shot 154 last week to win the VIC championship at Roanoke Country Club. That score was the lowest in program history for EMS.
“It’s night and day from our program and other programs in terms of how much we focus on the little things," Harmison said. "Each person takes responsibility for their own game and really works on the things they feel like they need to work on.”
Even beyond the six-man crew that's headed to the state tournament, the Flames feature two players that would be other area squads' top teams most years.
Sophomore Wesley Graves had a nine-hole average of 43 this season for Eastern Mennonite while junior Grady McLaughlin rounded the card out with an average of 47.
“A lot of the focus has been on if everyone can get a stroke better," Harmison said. "Can everyone find a way to value all 72 strokes? It’s been a focus for all of us and we know what it takes to win. We’ve focused on bettering ourselves. We’ve known we have the potential for a while. It’s about being on our ‘A’ game at the right time.”
Last season, the Flames came up six strokes short of defeating Veritas for their first-ever state championship. This season, they're determined to finish the job.
“It’d be fantastic," Pennybacker said. "Ever since I started school, I wanted to win a state championship in something. To do it in something I love would be fantastic.”
Adam Hatter was the basketball team's starting point guard as it won the school's first state title this past winter while his brother, Drew, played a big role as well.
Harmison and Ryan Slonaker were both key role players on the court for the Flames and the experience from their state run there has paid off on the golf course.
“We’re really motivated, especially after last year and with how close it was," Adam Hatter said. "We all got a taste of that and now, we just want it so badly.”
After winning the individual title last year as a freshman, Ryan Slonaker said this year was a little different because he felt a unique sense of confidence on the course.
With several of his teammates pushing him in various matches throughout the year, the sophomore said last year's performance paid off for him and his entire team.
“I don’t see it much different than last year," Ryan Slonaker said. "I’m trying to do the same thing. I want to go in there and put the best score down in order for our team to win the state championship. That’s the goal for every single one of us.”
The success for EMS programs on the big stage in recent years has been impressive.
But the school's most consistent team, perhaps, is on the golf course. And with no state ring to satisfy them yet, the Flames are eager to finish the job this season.
“Golf is different because you have to keep your adrenaline low," Chris Slonaker said. "But fortunately, I’ve got guys who have played in high-level events. They are good athletes, they’ve been in big games. I don’t think it’ll bother them too much. I think they're ready."
