It was almost a picture-perfect end to Trey Gillenwater's career.
The 6-foot-2 guard transferred to Eastern Mennonite School in 2019 in large part because he wanted to be part of a program that had an established, winning culture.
Gillenwater, who spent his first two seasons on the varsity level at Turner Ashby and dealt with a revolving door of head coaches that still hasn't quite slowed down in recent years, joined a Flames program that was reaching new heights at the time.
When the Bridgewater product arrived at EMS, the program was fresh off a runner-up finish in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Division III boys basketball state tournament in its first season under previous coach Chad Seibert.
Turns out, the addition of Gillenwater was just the start of the program's historic success.
The Flames finished as runner-up again in 2020, just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with Gillenwater reclassified as a sophomore and reached the state quarterfinals in 2021 during a unique, COVID-shortened season.
Then, this past season, Gillenwater left his mark on the Eastern Mennonite program forever as he guided the team to its first-ever state championship.
Now, the Flames standout is headed to play at the college level as he announced last week his decision to play at the Division III level with Lynchburg next year.
"It means so much [to me] because I've worked so hard for a long time to get to this point," Gillenwater said. "Switching high schools and going through so many coaches and so much adversity just makes it all so special."
Gillenwater was always a prolific scorer for Eastern Mennonite during his time at the school, but elevated his game this season as the team's go-to player.
He finished 2021-22 with averages of 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and was named the VISAA Division III boys basketball state player of the year.
Now, he'll head to a Hornets team that is coached by former Penn State assistant and Lynchburg native Hilliary Scott, who has amassed more than 180 wins during his time back home.
This past season, Lynchburg went 14-12 and fell in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals. Harrisonburg alum Jesse Lichti is the only local product currently on the Hornets roster.
"It's a great program with a winning history recently and I feel like I can go there and contribute to winning right away," Gillenwater said. "Also, their staff really showed me how much they want me and how much they care about me."
As Gillenwater heads to Lynchburg to play for one of the top-tier programs in the ODAC next season, he makes the trip with the skill set to play at a higher level.
There were Division II programs that showed interest to Gillenwater throughout the recruiting process and the 6-foot-2 guard excelled against big-time talent throughout his time at EMS and on the AAU circuit.
But the Hornets are the team that now gets the benefit of adding the smooth hooper from Eastern Mennonite to their roster next season and it's a solid fit.
Now Gillenwater is just hoping this move pays off like his last big one did.
"There's been so many times when you ask yourself, 'Is it worth it?'" Gillenwater said. "To be in this position and have a chance to contribute to a winning program from the first day makes it all so worth it."
