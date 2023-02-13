EMS Guard Johnson Serves As A Pure Scorer

There’s a different aura around those old-school hoopers when they walk into a gym that immediately grabs the janitor’s attention as he sweeps on the arena’s far end, the players jogging up and down the court in a tense session of five-on-five and the folks in the stands watching.
It doesn’t come from verbal requests but instead a silent swagger.
It’s scarce to find and one that some folks, no matter how long they spend in the gym, can’t identify because it isn’t in their DNA.
But Davarion Johnson? He’s as old school as it comes.
“I feel like my role has been the same,” said Johnson, a 6-foot-1 senior guard for Eastern Mennonite School. “I am a scorer, but I can also regularly create good shots for my teammates.”
Giving Johnson the label of “old school” doesn’t mean his game is antiquated, as he’s got one of the best all-around bags in the area.
But his unique skill set and burning desire to always be in a gym has allowed him to become so prolific at what he does with the basketball.
“He’s always been a scorer,” EMS head coach Eli Crawford said with a laugh. “He’s not had to worry about it in past years because of the guys we’ve had in the program before him. They’ve all had to wait their turn, and he’s waited patiently for his.”
Since coming to Harrisonburg, the Staunton native has done nothing but win games with the Flames.
As a freshman, he played in 13 games for a state runner-up team and then played 16 minutes a night, averaging 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game as a sophomore, when EMS again finished as the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III runner-up.
Last year, alongside standout guard Trey Gillenwater, who is now at Lynchburg, Johnson emerged as a legit threat and averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game as the No. 2 option.
EMS also won its first-ever basketball state championship as a result.
“My confidence is high now,” Johnson said. “I’m very comfortable with my role and being a scorer on your team leads to a lot of attention, so your other teammates can then score the ball, too.”
There’s no weakness in Johnson’s game on the offensive end, with his smooth stroke from 3-point range and shiftiness once he gets in the lane.
As the top option for the Flames this year, he’s averaging 22 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a team-high 2.4 steals per contest thus far.
But despite his continued evolution as an offensive weapon, his effort on the other side of the ball has helped EMS keep winning games this year.
“Defensive is a mental thing and [before], I didn’t have it,” Johnson said. “For the past two years, with me growing as a person and getting my confidence up, it helped me buckle down.”
As the postseason inches closer, Johnson is playing some of his best basketball at the perfect time.
The Flames aren’t expected to go as far this season as last, but they enjoy the underdog role — much like they did en route to last year’s win.
And with a hooper like Johnson leading the way, there’s no doubt they’ll earn respect and admiration of their opponents along the way.
“He waited for this moment,” Crawford said. “And now he’s running with it and not looking back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.