EMS Junior Hatter Blossoming Into Versatile Scorer

He's probably the least vocal of the family — at least on the court — and he's flown under the radar somehow despite coming from a family loaded with basketball talent.
And despite being just a junior, Drew Hatter plays like an experienced veteran.
But the 6-foot-2 wing for Eastern Mennonite is adjusting to a new role this season, suddenly going from a key role player who did all the little things to serving as one of the program's focal points offensively and a versatile all-around weapon on defense.
"My role has changed to a team leader, on and off the court," Hatter said. "I've never really been known as a scorer, but with losing key players from last year, that had to change this year and I really took more of a prominent role on the offensive end."
Hatter's older brothers, Zach and Adam, were both recent EMS graduates that shined during their time with the Flames, with Adam helping to guide the program to its first-ever Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state championship.
Zach, a silky-smooth point guard with one of the purest jumpers the area has seen in recent memory, played at Bridgewater College before graduating last year, while Adam had multiple opportunities to play in college but ultimately stepped away.
But Drew, the tallest and most versatile of three brothers, has been an exceptional talent since middle school, opening the eyes of area coaches and being considered "the one" that could do extraordinary things when looking at kids around his age.
Those forecasts were accurate, as Hatter has developed into one of the most consistent all-around players in the Shenandoah Valley and blossomed this season.
"Drew's always been that do-it-all guy that we need," Eastern Mennonite second-year head coach Eli Crawford said. "Every team needs at least one guy like that."
Crawford, a former standout at R.E. Lee High and Eastern Mennonite University, has witnessed firsthand the growth Hatter has displayed turning his time with the Flames.
As an assistant under Chad Seibert before being promoted last year, Crawford has watched as Hatter's scoring averages have slowly increased each season.
Also, so have his rebounds, assists, and steals, proving his growth.
"I feel as if the most improved part of my game throughout the past few years has all been on the offensive end," Hatter said. "I've really worked on my offensive game the past couple years, and I really feel like it is starting to show this season."
This season, Hatter is averaging 18.2 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and just a shade under one block per game while shooting 44 percent from the field.
Despite his increased production putting the ball in the basket, the junior still knows that what he does best for the team goes beyond anything the box score may read.
"The biggest strengths to me as a player, I think, is my all-around play," Hatter said. "I believe that I can take any role I need for the team to succeed."
As the Flames head into the VISAA Division III state tournament this week as the No. 4 seed and seeking a second consecutive state title, there's no doubt about Hatter's role.
He'll often be asked to guard the opposing team's best player, be a leader in the huddle during timeouts, and do the dirty work — in addition to scoring quite a bit.
But that's all okay with the soft-spoken, experienced junior wing as he prepares for another postseason run because the game of basketball runs in the Hatter family.
And now the youngest is proving he may just be "the one," after all.
"He doesn't care what he has to do or what's being asked of him," Crawford said emphatically. "He just wants to win. "That's big-time coming from one of your leaders because it sets the example for others to see."
