Jumping from drill to drill with his beaded necklace occasionally tapping against his chest and the bright smile flashing behind his visor, the swagger was on display.
JJ Engle is set to take over the reins at quarterback this season for Harrisonburg, one year after having a big season at receiver, and he has the personality to to fill the position.
The 6-foot-1, 178-pound junior isn't cocky or arrogant when he speaks, but there's a certain charm and confidence that radiates when he talks about the opportunity in front of him.
“It encourages me," Engle said. "All these people expect me to play great, so I hope I can go be great.”
The move to Engle at quarterback is noteworthy because it is the first time since 2019 that a quarterback not named Keenan Glago will be under center for HHS.
Glago, who is now playing at Emory & Henry, took over the starting signal-caller job as a sophomore from Kwentin Smiley midway through that season and immediately made a name for himself.
Over a three-year span that was cut short a bit due to COVID-19 and other injuries, he still managed to put up some of the most impressive passing numbers in the area.
And after witnessing firsthand how impressive Glago was last year when he played receiver for the Blue Streaks, Engle is now ready to showcase what he learned.
“It’s been good," Engle said. "People respected me a little bit as a receiver last year. It’s not like I’m some random guy but now that I’m stepping up at quarterback, people already know that it’s a new quarterback and I’m ready to take charge.”
For Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater, who is entering his second season with the team, he has no doubt that Engle is ready for the challenge.
Gillenwater, who is a veteran coach in the area that has different stops at the high school and college level throughout his career, knows the challenges that come with being the starting quarterback and said Engle has shown he's ready to take them on.
“JJ has just done everything right," Gillenwater said. "He’s had the best offseason of everybody with the work that he’s put in this summer. He’s confident, the kids believe in him. I realize no one has taken a snap under center here in four years because of how well Keenan played, but he’ll be fine. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do. He’s a different type of player than Keenan, but very effective.”
The differences in Glago and Engle are evident with the former Blue Streaks quarterback being known for his big arm and Engle using his athleticism effectively.
“In the open field, I can make plays," Engle said.
But that doesn't mean Engle will be a one-threat option behind center either as he displayed the ability to make plenty of plays in the passing game this summer, too.
“I’ve seen a lot of good potential out of him," Harrisonburg lineman Blake Tillman said. "He’s good at throwing the ball. He’s got an arm on him. He’s got stuff to come into from receiver and his first year playing varsity, but he’s a great dual threat and he’s got an incredible sense of the defense. He’s starting to really come into it."
Even for someone with the confidence of Engle, that first game will be a challenge as the Blue Streaks open their season Thursday at home against Albemarle at 7 p.m.
And although the first-year quarterback admitted he will be a bit anxious for that first play under center, it's hard not to believe he'll thrive once the ball is finally snapped.
“It’s definitely going to be a little nerve-racking because I haven’t played quarterback too much," Engle said. "But I feel like it’s nothing I can’t handle.”
