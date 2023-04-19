ELKTON — East Rockingham rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to nip Page County 5-4 in a thrilling back-and-forth Bull Run District baseball rivalry contest Tuesday in Elkton.
With the game tied 2-2 heading to the seventh inning, Hayden Plum walked, and then Noah Lucas blasted a two-out home run to center field to score two runs and give the Panthers a 4-2 advantage.
But in the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles loaded the bases with one out when sophomore first baseman Will Eppard came to the plate.
The rising star worked the count and then hit an infield ground ball. Page threw it home, but East Rock senior center fielder Ben Dinkel slid in safely for the winning run, setting off a raucous celebration.
"I was just trying to put the ball in play," Eppard said of his last at-bat. "It wasn't much pressure with just one out. I just wanted to hit it somewhere. This is a big win against our rival. It was a rough game."
Despite a strong wind all evening, it was a clean, well-played game between two of the district's top teams. The Eagles struck first in the opening inning. A pitch hit sophomore infielder Grason Shifflett, Eppard singled, and then Landon Bruce — another impressive sophomore infielder – had an RBI single to give East Rock a 1-0 lead.
The Eagles added another run in the third when sophomore catcher Ryan Wright doubled and then scored when Eppard singled to make it 2-1. The Panthers knotted the game in the sixth after senior catcher Everett Foltz singled, took second on a passed ball, and scored on senior infielder Jordan Foster's single to make it a 2-2 game.
Eppard and Bruce had two hits and an RBI apiece to pace East Rock, which has now won nine straight, while Wright added an RBI.
“I told the kids don't quit and keep fighting," Eagles second-year head coach Jordan Biller said on Tuesday. "This is a big win. They are rivals and the last team that we have seen in the Bull Run."
Foltz paced the Panthers (5-6, 4-3 Bull Run) with a team-high three hits, while Foster and Lucas had two hits and two RBIs apiece.
The Eagles (10-1, 8-0 Bull Run) are home Thursday to face Central to start the second half of the district slate, while Page County is back in action on Friday with a district home game against Strasburg.
"This is a big win,” Biller reemphasized. “To go through the first round of the district undefeated is pretty special."
