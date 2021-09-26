George Austin III’s strong start to his senior season continued Saturday.
The East Rockingham standout finished with a time of 18:24 to place second behind Buffalo Gap junior Ben Cromer (18:14) and lead the ERHS boys, as a team, to a first-place finish with 60 points in a talented 10-team field at the 23rd Annual Generals Cross Country Invitational at New Market Battlefield.
Wilson Memorial’s Dana Clark (18:42) was third in the boys race, followed by Clarke County’s Aidan Kreeb and Luray’s Davey Johnson (18:49).
The Green Hornets finished second as a team while Page County was third.
The Panthers’ Jadon Huffman (19:10) was eighth while Stuarts Draft’s Leorenzo Callo (19:15) was ninth and East Rock’s Brock Smith (19:28) was 11th.
In the girls race, Quinn Franklin finished fifth with a time of 22:33 to lead Wilson Memorial to a team win. WMHS senior McKenna Vess (24:17) was 10th.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Indians Impress At Alleghany Invitational
The Fort Defiance girls finished first and the boys finished second at the Alleghany Invitational at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Saturday.
Indians senior Ramsey Corbin (16:14) won the boys race while teammate Sam Tindall (17:02) was ninth. Rockbridge County’s Evan Roney (17:23) was 14th.
In the girls race, Trinity Neff (20:30), Abby Lane (20:33), Bethany Lang (21:22) and Logan Braun (21:28) all earned top-30 finishes for Fort Defiance.
Eastern Mennonite’s Erin Loker (21:34) finished 28th in the girls race to lead the Flames.
Women’s Volleyball
James Madison 3, College of Charleston 2: Caroline Dozier dished out 40 assists and scooped up 13 digs as James Madison earned a weekend split with the College of Charleston with a 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 19-25, 15-10 win in Colonial Athletic Association action at Sinclair Gymnasium on Sunday.
Miette Veldman added 16 kills for JMU (9-3, 3-1 CAA) while Sophia Davis had 10 kills and former Rockbridge County standout Jaydyn Clemmer had 14 digs.
On Saturday, the Dukes fell to the Cougars 25-27, 26-24, 16-25, 21-25.
In that loss, Clemmer and Savannah Marshall led the way with 15 digs apiece.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Lynchburg 1: Former Wilson Memorial standout Paris Hutchinson had 13 kills and 16 digs as Eastern Mennonite defeated Lynchburg 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21 in an ODAC tri-match at Lynchburg on Saturday.
Megan Miller dished out 38 assists for the Royals (5-5, 3-0 ODAC) while Heather Phelps added 13 kills and Abby Kaufman finished with a team-best 19 digs.
Earlier on Saturday, EMU swept Roanoke 25-19, 25-22, 25-19.
In that victory, Hutchinson had 17 kills and Miller dished out 37 assists.
Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 0: Ashley Casey had 12 kills and Grace Williams added 12 digs as Bridgewater swept Ferrum 25-21, 25-13, 25-21 in the second game of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference tri-match at Ferrum on Saturday.
Grace Hayes had 36 assists for the Eagles (5-6, 2-1 ODAC) while Jessica Bissmeyer and Lauren Nofsinger finished with nine kills apiece in the win.
Earlier that day, Bridgewater suffered a 25-19, 25-18, 27-25 sweep at the hands of ODAC power Washington and Lee despite 30 assists from Hayes.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 2, Elon 0: James Madison won its third straight with a 2-0 shutout of Elon in CAA action on the road Saturday at Rudd Field.
Luca Erhardt and Clay Obara each scored a goal for the Dukes (7-2, 3-0 CAA).
Lynchburg 5, Eastern Mennonite 0: Lynchburg rolled past Eastern Mennonite 5-0 in the ODAC opener for both teams at home on Saturday.
Ahmed Zaatar finished with six saves for the Royals (0-8, 0-1 ODAC).
Randolph 4, Bridgewater 3: In Lynchburg, Bridgewater opened up ODAC play with a back-and-forth 4-3 loss to Randolph in overtime on Saturday.
Trevon Phillips, Josh Gilliam and Alex Martinez all scored for the Eagles (3-4, 0-1 ODAC) while Parker Richard and Matthew Shelor added an assist apiece.
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 1, Drexel 0: Hannah Coulling’s goal in the 77th minute lifted James Madison to a 1-0 road win over Drexel in CAA action on Sunday.
Ariana Reyes had an assist for the Dukes (4-5-1, 1-0 CAA) while Alexandra Blom finished with seven saves, including five in an impressive second-half effort.
Randolph 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: Joanne Torres goal in overtime lifted Randolph to a 2-1 win over ODAC foe Eastern Mennonite on Sunday at home.
Samm Livermore scored for the Royals (2-4, 0-1 ODAC) off an assist from Hannah York. Anna Filipkowski added three saves in goal for EMU in the loss.
Bridgewater 2, Mary Washington 0: Redshirt senior goalkeeper Sydney Davis set a program record with her 20th career shutout as Bridgewater blanked non-conference opponent Mary Washington 2-0 on Saturday at home.
Destiny Zapata and Hannah Randolph had one goal each for the Eagles (7-1).
Women’s Field Hockey
James Madison 7, Davidson 0: Seven players reached the scoring column in James Madison’s 7-0 non-conference win over Davidson on Sunday at home.
Florien Marcussen posted the shutout in goal for the Dukes (4-4).
Mary Washington 5, Bridgewater 0: Bridgewater suffered a disappointing 5-0 shutout loss to Mary Washington in non-conference action at home Saturday.
Brooke Hamm tallied 13 saves in the loss for the Eagles (3-5).
