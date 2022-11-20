SALEM — The tears filling Madelyn Williams eyes couldn’t take away the smile on her face.
When the East Rockingham senior decided to transfer to the school two years ago from Spotswood, there were certainly nerves and some uncertainty around what would transpire.
Turns out, Williams wound up experiencing the best two years of her career in Elkton.
“I’ve been blessed to be part of this program and to move here and have the success I’ve had and the people around me,” Williams said. “That just really helped me.”
As the Eagles saw their season come to a close with a sweep at the hands of Glenvar in the Virginia High School League Class 2 volleyball state championship on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center, fans applauded the players as they slowly made their way off the court.
For the team’s three seniors — Williams, Bria Berriochoa and Jordyn Brown — the impact they’ve had on the court is something that has changed the long-term trajectory of the program.
“They were everything to our team,” ERHS junior Kate Simpkins said. “Not only were they great players, but also did a lot for us off the court. We’re really going to miss them.”
Williams played a pivotal role as the team’s setter and was considered the team’s unquestioned leader as an extension of her dad, head coach Jonathan Williams, on the court. Berriochoa, meanwhile, was a feisty libero and Brown was known for her team-first mentality.
All three players, Jonathan Williams said, played an instrumental role in the team’s success.
“Next year will be tough replacing these seniors,” he said. “These are two of the most important positions on the court. You can’t attack, can’t serve-receive without a great libero and a great setter. That’s exactly what these two are. To replace them, it’ll be a challenge. I think we have the ability to reload rather than rebuild. A lot of talent is behind them.”
One of the players coming up behind those three seniors is sophomore standout Alliyah McNair, who has called Madelyn Williams “like a sister” and praised all three seniors for how much they’ve helped her learn the past two seasons as a newcomer at the varsity level.
“They’ve been really big,” McNair said. “[Williams] has been huge because she runs the offense and just makes everything go smoothly and Bria has been huge picking up digs and getting us pumped up. They’ve just been so important to everything that we do.”
Berriochoa is an all-state softball player for the Eagles, but returned to the volleyball court this season after missing last year with an injury.
The decision paid off for all parties involved.
“I’m really happy with my decision,” Berriochoa said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’m proud to be part of this team. It’s very meaningful. They’ve welcomed me with open arms. I didn’t get to play last year and they were very welcoming. I’m going to miss them so much.”
The emotion that came across Madelyn Williams in the aftermath of Saturday’s loss wasn’t strictly from sadness or disappointment in how her team fared that day, she said afterward.
Instead, it was from reflecting just how special the past two years have been with the Eagles.
And all things considered, they can be considered some of the best of her life.
“It’s just really meaningful,” Madelyn Williams said. “These girls I’ve played with are like sisters to me and they made me feel really welcomed. I’m just sad to leave them.”
