ELKTON — As the ink finished drying on the paper below him, Tyler Nickel took a deep breath.
The 6-foot-8 East Rockingham wing signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his college basketball career at the University of North Carolina on Wednesday inside the ERHS auditorium.
After years of recruitment, Nickel said the moment brought felt like a weight off his shoulders.
“There’s a lot of relief,” Nickel said. “Just making it official is a sense of comfort.”
Nickel’s decorated career ranks as one of the best in the city/county in quite some time and when he announced his commitment to the Tar Heels earlier this year, it earned him attention on a national level.
“Knowing how much went into it is special,” Nickel said. “There were so many people who didn’t think it was possible or talked about how unlikely it is. I didn’t really worry about all of that. I just did what I do and I’m going to continue to do that down there.”
Last season, Nickel guided East Rockingham to its second consecutive runner-up finish at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament as a junior.
He averaged 33.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals along with a block per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range.
As a sophomore in 2019-20, Nickel averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game and set the VHSL record for the most points of any player in state history through his first two seasons.
“It’s unbelievable,” ERHS coach Carey Keyes said. “I was watching [UNC] play last night and I was like, ‘Tyler is going to be in that uniform next year.’ It felt surreal to think about that. I’m just so proud of him. He’s shown that you can stay at a small school and still make it to the ACC. He wanted to write his own story and not listen to others. I will always appreciate that about him.”
Nickel is a three-time Region 2B Player of the Year and two-time Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 2 all-state selection.
He ranks No. 1 in East Rockingham history with 1,902 points to go along with 544 rebounds, 215 assists, 105 steals and 80 blocks in 73 games played.
“People know East Rockingham now,” Keyes said. “There’s no doubt. Even throughout the country, it’s been a fun ride. I’ll always appreciate it. We’ll probably never have a player like this again. I’ve enjoyed it and our other players have, too. Our community will be following him forever now. We’re in his corner. It’s a really cool thing and something we’ve never experienced before.”
That attention that’s been brought upon the Eagles is something that’s directly due to Nickel.
As a four-star recruit and a national name, the confident senior standout is built a bit different.
“I bet on myself, had confidence in myself,” Nickel said. “That’s a lot of what makes me me. I’m going to get to where I’m going, regardless of how other people feel about it. That just makes it that much sweeter for me, honestly.”
The signing ceremony on Wednesday provided a chance for Nickel to finally take a sigh of relief.
But before he heads down to Chapel Hill to begin a new journey with the Tar Heels, he admitted he still has unfinished business in the small town of Elkton.
“I’m super excited for when that day comes, but I still need that state [championship],” Nickel said. “I’m not going to be satisfied until I get it.”
