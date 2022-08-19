QUICKSBURG — For the first time in a while, there's some real excitement surrounding Mountain View's football team.
The Generals had to cancel their season last year due to lack of players after just one varsity game.
This season, the program is back stronger than it's been in a while, with 26 players on the varsity roster.
"I'm excited," Mountain View head coach Kyle Kokkonen said. "We've been talking to the kids, and I hear it from the kids. And I hear it from some of our teachers and the people in the community. It's been a long time since we've been really this excited for a football season. It's been rough to get guys out, and we had great players in the past. But we've got some good numbers now, enough to go. And we've got some guys that seem pretty hungry for success. So that's been really nice."
The Generals will have a young quarterback this season. Sophomore Shreejee Patel was the program's junior varsity quarterback last season.
"It will be pretty exciting to be quarterback," Patel said. "It's definitely been my dream to be quarterback for the team. I just want to do well for the team, not throw a bunch of interceptions and fumbles and stuff like that. But it will be very exciting to play."
Kokkonen said the team has some good depth at running back. He said senior Hunter Rinker will start at fullback with sophomore Caleb Eaton getting the nod at tailback. Senior Evan Corrigan, who transferred from Maryland this summer, will also see playing time at tailback.
The Generals also have depth at wide receiver. Seniors Jesse Lemon and Micah Stapleton are both returners with experience at the position.
Kokkonen said sophomores Alex Fields and Jackson Miller, Kaden Foster and juniors Keyshawn Davis and Aidan Ayala should all be in the mix for playing time.
Kokkonen said senior Evan Estep and sophomore Adam Lambert are battling for the tight end spot.
The offensive line is where the Generals have the least amount of varsity experience.
Sophomores Trey Heishman, Will Wolverton, Levi Riffey, Justus Life and juniors Lucas Riffey and Johhny Mayen-Ramirez are all in the mix for the offensive line.
"They're learning the playbook and that's been our biggest thing," Kokkonen said. "Now in the next two weeks we're really working on executing from our playbook. Knowing what to do is important. Now they're learning how to do it, and I think we're going to see those strides in the next two weeks."
Kokkonen said the defensive line was still very much up in the air and he wouldn't know more until after this week's scrimmage against Pendleton County. Kokkonen said Mayen-Ramirez is the one player that has really stood out to him on the defensive line, though.
The Generals should be solid at linebacker this season led by Rinker, Eaton, Corrigan and Patel. Kokkonen said Lambert and Ridgeway will help provide some depth at the linebacker spots.
Patel said he thinks the defense can be solid this season.
"I do think our defense will do well," Patel said. "We have a young linebacker and an older linebacker — a senior and a sophomore. And at our corners, we also have older and younger guys, too. I think that helps. I think our linebackers will do pretty well."
In the secondary, Lemon, Davis, Fields and Stapleton look to lead the way.
The Generals have six seniors and Kokkonen said they have brought strong leadership to the team.
"These guys have been through a lot," Kokkonen said. "As juniors, their season got canceled. ...They were away from football for about a year, and they missed out on opportunities. And I think they really came out and decided they want to make sure this continues. So I have been very happy with our leaders and our senior class that's kind of stepped up in this situation."
Due to the struggles over the past few years, the Generals are playing an independent schedule and won't be eligible for the postseason.
Mountain View starts its season off by hosting the Virginia Beach Breakers on Aug. 26.Kokkonen said he likes his schedule, which is for nine games.
"I think we've got a good mix of a bunch of teams that are in the same situation we're in," Kokkonen said. "We've got a couple teams that we kind of already know in Page [County] and Parry McCluer. That we get an opportunity to still go out and still test ourselves against some teams that we know are going to be really competitive — they're not slouches for us to go out and play. So I'm pretty happy with the mix that we have."
