ELKTON — When Jakari Eaves stepped onto the football field for the first practice of the season at 12 a.m. on July 28, he had somewhat of a different look to him.
Sure, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound signal-caller has grown physically. That's obvious when talking to him and especially as he speaks with a little deeper tone these days.
But it is the maturity Eaves now has when he steps on the field that first-year East Rockingham coach Drew Spitzer has noticed and, in fact, taken a liking to.
“I played quarterback in high school," Spitzer said. "I understand the natural leadership that is involved at that position. The Jakari that we have here on July 28 is not the Jakari we had in April. He’s grown, turned himself into a leader and is someone I can depend on to be where I need him to be when I need him to be."
Expectations are rising for Eaves, who is entering his third year as the Eagles starting quarterback despite still having two years of his prep career remaining.
Eaves, a junior, was thrown into the fire as a true freshman in the condensed spring season in 2021 and although the team failed to win a game, he showed glimpses of the type of potential he has with his big arm and his ability to stretch the pocket.
Then, as a sophomore, Eaves looked more comfortable as he helped East Rock get back on the winning side of games a few more times and he put up solid numbers.
By season's end, he had earned second-team All-Region 2B quarterback honors.
“It feels like everything is moving in slow motion compared to sophomore year and freshman year," Eaves said. "Everything is moving slower and I’m seeing a lot more stuff pop up in places you wouldn’t think they’d be.”
That's going to be the key for Eaves this year as defenses try to mix things up and confuse him with different coverages and looks now that he's a known weapon.
He'll have no shortage of key skill players around him to work with either with running back Ben Dinkel and receivers Zachary Joyner, Blake Morris and Xavier Butler among a loaded group of options that have big-play potential for East Rockingham.
“He’s grown a lot here recently," Butler said. "I’m so proud of him with how much he’s accomplished over the years. I can’t wait to see what he has this year for us.”
Eaves took notes from the players before him, he said, and as a junior now with two years of experience under his belt, he acknowledged now is the time to step up.
That means being more vocal at times, spending extra time in the weight room or on the practice field and being a good leader and example for his ERHS teammates.
“He’s got a strong work ethic. I know he’s very excited," Dinkel said. "He’s always telling us in the group chat, ‘Be there tomorrow, be excited.’ He’s a great guy.”
The passing game has never been a struggle for Eaves, although he hopes to limit turnovers this season, but he said he has worked on becoming more versatile.
That doesn't necessarily mean Eaves wants to scramble outside of the pocket more than usual now, but instead he wants to become a consistent dual-threat option.
“I feel like I changed my game in many ways throughout the offseason," Eaves said. "Running the ball more, getting faster, stronger in the weight room. I’ve been adding things to my game to make me more than a passer. I didn’t run that much last year, so I feel like that’s one of the things I’m going to try and show on Friday nights.”
As the Eagles get set for their first season under Spitzer as head coach, there's no doubt he has a luxury in having the versatile Eaves at the most important position.
And East Rock players and coaches agree, the signal-caller looks a bit different.
"He’s really blossomed as a kid," Spitzer said. "As a football player, he’s physically matured. But the person he’s becoming is what I’m most proud of. I’m just so proud of what he’s turning himself into. We have a lot of expectations for Jakari. The expectation for that position is extremely high.”
