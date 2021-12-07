There’s an expectation that comes with putting on the Eastern Mennonite jersey these days.
Despite a wave of change within the Flames program this season — several players lost to graduation, others transferring and the program’s highly-successful coach stepping down after a historical three-year stretch — the current EMHS players insist the expectation remains the same.
“The goal is the same as years in the past and that's to be suiting up in the locker room at Virginia State [University] at the end of the year,” Flames point guard Adam Hatter said.
Under previous coach Chad Seibert, who resigned from his role in May and is now an assistant men’s basketball coach at Mary Baldwin University, the EMS boys team was among the area’s best.
In those three seasons, the Flames went 52-23 and reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III tournament all three years, including back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020. Last season, EMS fell to Life Christian Academy in the state semifinals.
Now, the Flames are in their first season under coach Eli Crawford — a former R.E. Lee and Eastern Mennonite University standout that also served as the lead assistant under Seibert for three years.
“It’s been a good transition,” Crawford said. “I’ve just been taking it one day at a time, enjoying it.”
Eastern Mennonite will have difficulty replacing some key pieces with Nick Jones and Sean Cardoza both graduating and Nolan Bailey (Turner Ashby) and Ben Bellamy (Spotswood) transferring.
But there’s still an abundance of talented, experienced players across the EMS roster this season.
“Our biggest strength is definitely shooting, scoring,” said Flames senior guard Trey Gillenwater, who averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season in his second year at EMS. “We don't have much size, but we're playing really fast and moving the ball well, playing together and we have multiple guys who can score the ball and fill it up.”
The Flames won the Broadway Tip-Off Classic last weekend with a victory over Potomac Falls in the semifinals and then a 26-point rout of the host Gobblers one night later in the title game.
A majority of their production came from the returners in Gillenwater, guards Adam and Drew Hatter, up-and-coming guard Davarion Johnson and senior shooter Schuyler Harmison.
“My role is pretty similar to years past where I'm not needing to score a whole lot as we have plenty of offensive guys such as Trey, Drew and Davarion,” said Adam Hatter, who averaged 10.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season. “I'm mostly a vocal leader on offense and defense.”
Gillenwater averaged 22 points in the Flames’ two wins over the weekend and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Drew Hatter and Harmison also earned all-tournament first-team honors.
“I need to do a bit of everything for our team this year, which includes being a primary scorer, but also defending, rebounding and getting the ball to the other scorers on our team,” Gillenwater said.
If Eastern Mennonite is successful this year, it’ll play at a fast pace on offense and with plenty of balance. Adam Hatter, Drew Hatter, Gillenwater and Johnson all averaged over five points per game last season. Harmison, meanwhile, exploded for 18 points in Saturday’s win over Broadway.
But for all the value the returners bring on the court, Crawford said he is leaning on them off of it.
“Oh, man,” Crawford said. “They’re very important. Those guys do a great job. Especially with the younger guys we have on our team. They’ve done a great job of mentoring the guys. They’ve done a great job with helping me adjust into my new role. They are always asking if I need anything.”
For players like Gillenwater and Adam Hatter, their experience is what they say is their biggest asset. The success they’ve had at EMS has shown them what it takes to win at the highest level.
“I feel like Trey and myself both take the leader role pretty seriously and, off the court, the main focus is keeping everyone involved and bought in,” Adam Hatter said. “We have a certain way to do things here on and off the court and we're trying to make sure it stays that way.”
Despite the change that has taken place within the program, players at Eastern Mennonite are motivated. From Crawford’s energy to the previous standard that was set, there’s an expectation.
And for players like Gillenwater and Adam Hatter, that expectation remains to play at Virginia State University in February, where the VISAA Division III state tournament will take place once again.
“I expect to get back to Virginia State for the state tournament,” Gillenwater said. “We've lost some good players, but we also have some really good returners and new guys who will be filling roles. At the end of the year, I expect us to be at Virginia State.”
