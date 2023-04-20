STAUNTON — It’s a new head coach, but expectations remain the same.
Staunton, fresh off a 12-5-2 campaign a year ago and a trip to the Region 3C playoffs, is in its first season under head coach Eric Janovsky, who coached Broadway in 2020.
But despite the changes, the Storm is proving early they’re still a legitimate force.
“We have a lot of experience returning this year, including senior captain Harri Wallace and junior captain William Cormier,” said Janovsk, who coached the SHS junior varsity last year. “We look to beat teams with our prolific pace and with our strong defense.”
Staunton had to replace three key pieces this year: Charles Otteni, Liam Wright, and Jimmy Kivlighan, but there’s an abundance of talent back on the pitch this season.
Senior Harrison Wallace, junior William Cormier, and sophomore Ashton Barrett are among the players with the most experience for the Storm this season.
On Wednesday, the Storm coasted to a 9-1 victory over non-district foe Broadway.
In the road win, Barrett had a hat trick, senior midfielder Kendrick McCarty added a goal and two assists, and freshman forward Andred Efird added a one and an assist.
Wallace, Cormier, junior defender Alexander Kuntz, and junior midfielder Wyeth Buckman all had goals for Staunton, while junior midfielder Henry Melvin had one assist and freshman defender Joshua Bryant dished out two assists in the rout.
Junior George “Bucky” Cason had three saves, while freshman Stuart Love had two.
With so much talent returning and promising pieces showing off as they did in Wednesday’s win, expectations for the Storm are sky-high once again.
“I'm really excited to have the opportunity to coach this team,” Janovsky said. “They have been playing together for years, and the chemistry shows on and off the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.