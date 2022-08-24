BROADWAY — There hasn't been a blink of the eye from Danny Grogg.
The fourth-year Broadway football coach is aware of how many key pieces he has to replace from a year ago. How could he not be with how much talent is lost?
But he's seen what his current players have done throughout the offseason, in preseason practices and scrimmages. For him, the expectation remains the same.
"The foundation, culture and mentality has been laid and created by the past two seasons with those senior groups," Grogg said. "While we will be young, expectations will never change. We always want the bar to be set high. We want to be tough and physical in every game we’re in and make sure the other teams always know they are in a dogfight when it comes to Broadway football."
If the Gobblers are to find success this season, it'll likely be in gritty fashion.
The team has some solid pieces back, especially on the line, but replace standout players Landen Stuhlmiller, Cameron Showalter, Brody Carr, Christian Nicklow, Coy Thompson, Gage Kile and Hayden Sherman from last year's playoff team.
Those losses have forced other Broadway players to now step up into new roles.
Among the biggest returners is All-Region 3C receiver and defensive back Hunter Deavers, along with linemen Cliff Garber, Ethan Foltz, Blaine Beiber and Aiden Goodloe. The last four all helped block for a team that ran for over 2,000 yards a year ago and all five were part of a defense that gave up 16 points per game.
“Our run game right now, with our offensive line, should be key for us," Deavers said. "We should be there, clicking on all cylinders by the time the season starts.”
Among the key newcomers for the Gobblers is quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter, receiver/defensive backs Ryder Post and Mason Dellinger, linebacker/tight end Cole Wuenschel, running back/linebacker Cortland Andrew, fullback/defensive end Herschel Hoffefitz and receiver/defensive back Uriah Rutan.
Grogg said the team looks to be stout defensively and have a strong run game.
If the team can be competitive in each game have a chance to win at the final buzzer, Grogg said his team will have accomplished the goal it has set this year.
Broadway opens the season on the road Friday at Fluvanna County before hosting Strasburg and then hitting the road to take on William Monroe and Fort Defiance.
The Gobblers host Central on Sept. 30 before beginning Valley District play with a non-district home battle against Waynesboro to end the season in early November.
Despite quite a few new faces, expectations haven't changed for Broadway.
“It feels great," Garber said. "It’s my senior year, last shot. There are a lot of expectations.”
