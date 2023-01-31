Experience, Versatility Key For East Rock's Williams

ELKTON — There may not be a chin hair visible on his face yet, but when it comes to the area boys basketball scene, Ryan Williams is an adept veteran in the game.
Williams, a junior guard for East Rockingham, served as a reserve who increasingly saw more minutes throughout the first two years of his career on the varsity level.
But now, the 5-foot-11 guard is one of the go-to scoring options for a team maintaining a winning tradition.
“I have to remember that I’m a three-year varsity player, and I’m one of the main guys now,” Williams said. “I have the green light from [ERHS head] coach [Carey] Keyes for pretty much anything. I need to keep playing my defense the way I know how and also be a contributing scorer every game. I’ve had to change from being one of the young followers on the team to stepping up and being a leader and helping to teach the new guys what’s expected.”
Williams, who is also a standout on the baseball field for the Eagles and has legitimate college potential, has a unique game on the court that features much versatility.
Some nights, Williams has lit it up from 3-point range.
In others, he is influential by driving to the rim and scoring.
And on the rare off-shooting nights for the East Rockingham junior, he finds ways to fill up the stat sheet with rebounds, assists, steals, and more.
“Ryan is that player that any coach wants on his team,” Keyes said. “He can score 20 points or two points, and regardless he’ll have a huge impact with his toughness, grit, and competitiveness. He is absolutely tough as nails. He sets the tone for us with his defense, hustle, and motor. He’s also taken more of a leadership role.”
Williams is averaging 8.8 points, three rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. He’s shooting 36 percent from the field and 32 percent from 3-point range.
With the loss of seniors Tyler Nickel, now playing at North Carolina, and Cooper Keyes, he’s felt his role grow.
“I get a little more confident in myself each day,” Williams said. “I try to always practice and work hard. I know what coach expects out of me, and I want the same things for myself. I want to be a leader, a scorer, and a confidant to the guys. The more that is put on me, the more I want to do better and prove to myself that I’m meant to be here.”
Williams’ backcourt mate, Kain Shifflett, has also enjoyed a breakout season for the Eagles, and the duo has kept East Rockingham in contention in the challenging Bull Run District.
That’s something many didn’t expect going into the year after the loss of Nickel, but those two have helped the team beat the odds.
“I love being able to play with Ryan because he gets after it on defense,” Shifflett said. “Ryan can always guard the best player on the other team no matter how much bigger they are than him. Ryan is a great shooter and probably one of the best shooters in the district.”
Williams still has a year and a half left in his high school journey and plenty of untapped potential in both sports, but he knows his experience is paying off.
The standout guard is considered a veteran on the court these days.
And this season, he’s been able to play like one.
“I feel like I have a lot I want to prove,” Williams said. “I deserve to help be a leader even though I’m just a junior. I want to be an encourager and optimist. I think a lot of people look at me as a three-year player and want to see what I can do. I want that for myself, also. So, I expect a lot of myself, and I now expect a lot from our other guys.”
