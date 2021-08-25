LURAY — For Nolan Jeffries, keeping his squad focused is his primary goal.
The veteran Luray football coach has built one of the area’s top programs during his tenure, but said he doesn’t want his team focused on anything right now other than improving each day and building toward the ultimate goal.
“I feel like we’re getting better each day,” Jeffries said. “We’re making it an emphasis to take care of each day. We’ve found things we can work on and the kids have been eager to correct them.”
The Bulldogs didn’t make the playoffs in the condensed spring season, but were a team that lost several close games and got better as the year went along.
A majority of that roster was young, featuring a loaded sophomore class, and that year experience and heartbreak has now shaped this year’s squad.
“I think our defense is our strength of our football team,” Jeffries said. “We’ve got kids who can run to the football, experienced linebackers. I think that’s going to be what makes us run this year. Hopefully, we can find some ways to manufacture some points but our defense is going to lead the way.”
Kenny Frye is one of the bright spots for the Bulldogs, with his athleticism and physicality at both the fullback and linebacker spots but there are other options.
Brady Jenkins is another player who stands out and the offensive line, led by senior Alex Heglar, remains a strong point for Luray once again this season.
That experience from the spring season is why the Bulldogs are optimistic.
“You have to show up every Friday,” Jeffries said. “Everything is unpredictable. You don’t know how good anybody is going to be. Right now, Page County is probably the frontrunner with the experience they have coming back. Other than that, though, it is really wide open.”
Luray has established itself as an annual playoff contender.
After coming up short last season, the motivation is there to get back to the postseason and return to a sense of normalcy for the Bulldogs under Jeffries.
That’s why the head coach is just as excited as his players to get started.
“I haven’t even tried to temper it,” Jeffries said. “I want them to be excited. We have a game to look forward to and that’s allowed us to get more work in at practice. I feel like we’re focused and we’re ready to come out Friday and play well.”
Luray opens its season Friday at home against Mountain View at 7 p.m.
