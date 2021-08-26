FORT DEFIANCE — Save the talk about inexperience for someone else.
When fifth-year Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser looks at Fort Defiance, he doesn't see a young team that lacks much playing time at the varsity level.
Instead, Fraser said he sees what he always sees from Dan Rolfe's squads.
“Any team that is coached by [Indians coach] Dan Rolfe is going to be well-coached," Fraser said. "That is just a fact. I don’t care how old the kids are, how young the kids are. They are going to be well-coached. The second thing we can always count on is that they’re going to be tough and they’re going to hit you. It doesn’t matter if they have great athletes or not. They'll hit you."
The Knights and Indians will kick off the season tonight at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field at FDHS as two teams on opposite ends of the totem pole on paper.
Turner Ashby is a team with a loaded senior class, plenty of experience at the varsity level and the preseason favorite to win the Valley District this year.
Fort Defiance, meanwhile, is coming off a frustrating one-win spring season, has a handful of freshmen playing on varsity and is in a bit of a rebuild.
“Where they present the biggest challenge is their experience," Rolfe said of the Knights. "If you watch them, all their kids know exactly what they’re doing. That’s a credit to their coaching staff, to their kids. When you’ve played together as long as they have, that’s just a natural bond. They kind of know what they’re doing without needing a coach there the entire time.”
The Knights have had a stout defense the past two seasons under defensive coordinator Greg Watson and with linebackers Dylan Eppard, Addison Simmons and freshman Beau Baylor leading the way, that'll continue.
But it's the Turner Ashby offense that could be the difference this season with a potent 1-2 punch of Sam Shickel and Jalin Quintanilla in the backfield.
“For us, sometimes our kids rely on us a little more," said Rolfe, who is in his 12th season at FDHS. "The TA kids have seen it all — an odd-front defense, an even-front defense. They have been through the wars together. The biggest problem we have is that there’s nothing we can do to surprise them.”
There aren't many veteran players on the Indians roster this year, but junior linebacker Riley Miller is one of them as the lead-by-example captain.
Miller, along with senior linebacker Alexander Guerrero Cooper and quarterback Shannon Knicely, have caught the attention of Fraser on film.
"They’ve got some kids that can play," Fraser said of Fort, which is coming off its first losing season since 2017. "As they get experience, they’re going to be tough. That’s not to say they’re not tough now. He’s got a good team there.”
The Indians are a former Valley District rival of Turner Ashby, but moved to the Shenandoah District in 2019. Fort has won six of its last nine against TA.
“We’ve had a great, great, great preseason," Rolfe said. "We’re super young, but the growth from day one to now is astronomical. Things really clicked. We’ve jelled. We’re young, but this team has been a lot of fun to coach.”
While the Indians have been pleased with their progress throughout the preseason and scrimmages, specifically with the underclassmen, the Knights took some lumps in a scrimmage against Class 1 power Riverheads.
Despite a lackluster performance against the five-time state champions in Greenville, Fraser said the way his squad responded is what's impressed him.
“What I was worried about is how our kids would respond, but they’ve actually done a really good job," Fraser said. "We’ve had some of the best practices we’ve had since then. It was a good wake-up call. We had kids who thought everyone would lay down and play dead for us, but that’s not the case. We had some weaknesses we got exposed in. We have some areas we have really worked hard on. It showed all of us that we need to work harder.”
Rolfe said he thinks the team's two preseason scrimmages have benefited them, but admitted that tonight's contest will be a new challenge.
“That’s the benefit of scrimmages," Rolfe said. "They’ve kind of been through the motions. When they matter, though, things do change a little bit.”
Both coaches said they've watched as other games, such as the Spotswood-East Rockingham rivalry or Staunton-Wilson Memorial, have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues and had concern about the future of the season.
“We have that conversation every day," Fraser said. "That’s dependent on them and what they’re doing outside of school. We need folks to understand that if they’re not feeling well, stay home and don’t come to practice. That’s been the biggest message. We’d rather have a guy miss practice for two or three days than our entire team sit out because of someone being selfish.”
But as the teams now prepare to kick off a closer-to-normal season, both Fraser and Rolfe said they enjoyed simply being able to talk football again.
Whether it's a young, inexperienced squad from Fort Defiance or a veteran group of seniors at Turner Ashby, football in the fall is back in the area.
"We are just enjoying everything that we get right now," Rolfe said.
