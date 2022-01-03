Before she ever stepped foot on the floor this season, Mariah Cain knew it’d be a challenging year.
The Harrisonburg senior guard had confidence in her team — and still does — but after the Blue Streaks opted out of the 2020-21 season completely due to COVID-19 concerns, she knew that the time away from the court, combined with a new head coach, would cause some early miscues.
“We were the only school in the Valley [District] that didn’t get to have a season last year,” Cain said. “We are having to build and grow two times faster than everyone else because we’re a step behind.”
Cain wasn’t wrong as Harrisonburg struggled out of the gate with losses in four of their first six games. But last week, with a comeback win over Albemarle, the Streaks took a step forward.
“We’ve played several good teams and we’ve shown a lot of heart and determination,” HHS coach Tracy Harding said. “We’ve faced each team with confidence and bounced back after each defeat.”
Harrisonburg had lost to Albemarle 44-37 on Dec. 15 at home. The loss moved the Blue Streaks to 2-4 on the season, but they’ve answered with wins in three of their last four, including one over the Patriots in the third-place game of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic last week in Charlottesville. The two teams will face off for a third time on Wednesday at AHS.
“As a team, we all accepted how tough the beginning of our season would be,” said senior forward Jay Garcia, who has had three consecutive double-doubles for Harrisonburg. “Not only did we play teams outside of the district, but we played teams that can really ball. We all know how much that will help us soon.”
Harding was actually named the new coach of the Blue Streaks prior to the 2020-21 season.
But when Harrisonburg City Public Schools opted to keep all winter sports sidelined last season, it forced Harding to take more time away from game action and focus on building relationships.
“The adjustment to a new coaching staff has gone well,” Harding said. “They’ve been quick to learn new drills, plays and team rules. We’re continuing, every day, to build trust with one another. They are just soaking it all in and are very thankful to be able to play this year.”
That lost year last season came at a difficult time for a Harrisonburg squad that had high hopes.
Cain is considered a Division I prospect by scouts, Garcia has shown she has college potential as well and seniors Maribel Tirado, Maya Waid and Ellie Muncy have a wealth of varsity experience.
Cain said that Harding found innovative ways to keep the players motivated throughout it all.
“Coach Harding stepped in during a rough time with Harrisonburg not being able to play and we could tell she was frustrated with us being the only school in the Valley not getting to play,” Cain said. “But, she did everything she could do to help us stay in the gym through the pandemic. She fought to keep us in the gym even when we were not playing. Coach Harding really enjoys the seniors on the team and she loves that we can be role models to the younger ones.”
Cain, Garcia, Muncy and Waid have been on the varsity roster since they were freshmen. They’ve seen the highs and lows of varsity basketball and Harding said she’s seeing it pay off now.
“Having five seniors certainly provides some advantages,” Harding said. “They’ve played with each other for several years and are very comfortable with [each other] on, and off, the court. They provide much-needed leadership to the younger ones and have a strong bond with each other.”
Chemistry is, obviously, a strength for a team with so much experience. Leadership is, too.
But Garcia said one of the best parts about this year’s version of the Streaks is their basketball IQ.
“Our team is like a puzzle,” Garcia said. “We have to make huge adjustments when one of those pieces is gone. Experience is huge, especially when we talk basketball situations. Since we have been together for so long, we’ve learned so many different ways to handle all of those situations.”
Harding has built a tight-knit bond with her team early and having a year to do so helped in a way, Garcia said. She said, on and off the court, the players have been able to adjust quickly.
“Coach Harding was very easy to connect with so that made the switch smooth,” Garcia said.
The feeling is mutual with Harding, who called Garcia and Cain “the glue that molds this team.”
“They’re supported by a hard-working group of teammates,” Harding said. “I’m really proud.”
Before Cain and the Blue Streaks ever took the floor again this year, they knew it’d be a challenge.
Now, the Harrisonburg senior said they’re ready to show they were able to overcome them.
“This year is going to be a great year playing with girls I have played with my whole life”,” Cain said. “I am excited to finally start district play and get our name back out there after a year. We want to show everyone in the Valley how much we have improved and how Coach Harding has prepared us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.