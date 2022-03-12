RICHMOND — There was a certain aura around the Luray girls basketball program when Joe Lucas took over as head coach that was certainly worrisome.
He heard whispers of players being lazy. There were rumbles about how they simply weren't willing to put the work in to be successful consistently.
Then, the current batch of Bulldogs standouts came into the picture.
“These three, along with the rest of the girls in our locker room, have changed our school," Lucas said while sitting next to Luray seniors Emilee Weakley and Averie Alger, along with junior Jaidyn McClung. "I remember showing up when I took this program over and the gym was empty. [Weakley and Alger] showed up and [McClung] showed up and it snowballed. They changed our program.”
The trio of Weakley, Alger and McClung have helped guide the Bulldogs to three consecutive state championship appearances during their tenure at the school. Luray fell to Central Wise 62-59 in the Virginia High School League Class 2 title game on Saturday in Richmond.
Although the Bulldogs ultimately came away with just one title win in the three-year span, a new standard has been set for the program moving forward.
“When I first took over, there was a lot of doubt," Lucas said. "They’ve set the standard where, if you come in and put the time in, you can play at the next level and compete for championships. It reinvigorated me. I know we’re doing it right with the right kids, the right habits. We just have to continue to work.”
Lucas, now in his sixth year, experienced moderate success his first year at LHS before quickly facing the harsh realities of high school athletics and facing a rebuild.
The soft-spoken, up-and-coming coach started grinding, however, and the ascension to the top of the Class 2 ranks slowly started to build over the years for his program.
“I honestly never would have imagined it," Alger said. "Starting freshman year, I loved basketball but as we got going and we actually made it to states during my sophomore year, it was pretty eye-opening. I’ve had the time of my life playing here.”
Weakley, who signed with Shepherd University back in the fall, has undoubtedly been the face of the Bulldogs during their three-year run with her ability to fill it up on the score sheet and her high-level energy on a night-to-night basis.
She finished with 2,606 points in her prep career, which ranks fourth in VHSL girls basketball history. She passed former Harrisonburg High School and University of Maryland standout Kristi Toliver on the list on Saturday.
“It’ll probably sink in a little later," Weakley said of playing her last game at Luray. "This is the best team I could have ever asked for. I definitely wish I just had one more game. I wish we could finish it out, but I love my team more than anything. Even though we didn’t pull this one out, I still love them the same.”
But while talented players like Weakley have certainly played a role, the family-like atmosphere Lucas and his coaching staff has built is equally as important.
For a player like McClung, who will return next year after playing a key role the past three seasons with the Bulldogs, she said she understands the expectation.
“I’ve played with them my whole life and I have just taken so much away from them with sports and I’ve grown as a person just from having them as teammates and them being my family, my sisters," McClung said of her senior teammates. "I just think they made me grow as a person.”
The reputation that Luray girls basketball once held is now a distant memory.
There's a new standard for the Bulldogs under Lucas and his coaching staff.
And he's can thank his trio of Weakley, Alger and McClung for helping to start it.
“They completely changed our program," Lucas said. "It was not a championship-caliber program before they came along. They’ve done it and they’ve brought along the underclassmen as well. It sucks right now, going to suck for a while. What they’ll be able to look back and see is they’ve had a whole community rally around them, a lot of people come out to watch Luray basketball that have never watched Luray basketball. I’m grateful. There’s a lot of talented teams, but our kids are unselfish, they play for one another, they let me coach them hard. I think that has a lot more to do with it than talent.”
