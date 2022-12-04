WOODSTOCK — Central used special teams play to ignite the offense and didn't look back on Saturday.
The Falcons broke open a close game at the half and cruised to a 37-10 football victory over Poquoson in the Virginia High School League Class 2 football state semifinals.
Central will play Graham on Dec. 10 in the Class 2 state finals in Salem. It is Central's first-ever football state final appearance.
"I knew it was going to happen," CHS senior Elijah Barahona said. "We're the best team in Central history. We just came out here and did our thing."
The game was tied 3-3 at the half and then the opening second half kickoff changed everything for the Falcons.
Central senior Luc Retrosi took the ball at the Central 24 and went down the right sidelines, before cutting back inside for the final five yards of a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
"The wedge was fantastic," Retrosi said. "All 10 guys blocked. It was great up until the five-yard line, when I think [Central senior] Jake [Boyce] got the kicker out of the way. It was a great team effort."
The kick return gave the Falcons some momentum and the offense, which had only 85 yards in the first half, came to life.
"After [the kick return] we just came out really motivated," Central senior Ben Walters said. "We just played with the fire we didn't have [in the first half]."
After Central's defense forced a three-and-out, the Falcons took over at the Poquoson 37. Central junior running back Tyler Forbes went 27 yards on the first play, but the drive stalled and Retrosi drilled a 22-yard field goal for a 13-3 lead with 7:47 left in the third quarter.
On Central's next possession of the third quarter, the Falcons were forced to punt. Central sophomore Nick Barahona hit a perfect punt, which was downed at the Poquoson 1-yard line.
Poquoson (9-5) seemed to have some real momentum as the Bull Islanders' Mason McGavran ran 72 yards to the Central 23. However, a scuffle broke out during the play between a Central player and a Poquoson player and unsportsmanlike conduct was called on both teams. The penalties happened during the play, which meant the 72-yard gain was negated.
It was the last ounce of momentum the Bull Islanders would have. Central senior Cully Neese returned a Poquoson punt 22 yards to the Bull Islanders' 16.
The Falcons (12-2) had to settle for another Retrosi field goal, this time from 29 yards out, and Central led 16-3 after three quarters.
On the ensuing drive, Central senior James Bland intercepted a pass from Poquoson quarterback Eli Tyndall at the Bull Islanders' 31.
Three plays later, Elijah Barahona scored on a 3-yard touchdown for a 23-3 lead.
"I'm glad I could put points up for my team," Elijah Barahona said. "And I'm glad my [offensive] line was blocking for me."
Boyce had his second interception of the game to give the Falcons the ball back. Central quarterback Nick Barahona connected with senior tight end Darien Folks for a 35-yard touchdown pass and a 30-3 lead with 9:44 left.
After Forbes recovered a Poquoson fumble, Nick Barahona capped it off with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Boyce for a 37-3 lead with 7:01 remaining.
"They just sent me on the go [route]," Boyce said. "So I just ran it, and Nick threw a perfect ball. So, I just made the play."
Yee said he told his team at the half that they just needed to fix a few mental errors on offense.
"At halftime we talked about three of our drives stalling, just because of small mental errors," Yew said. "And we're not a big play team most of the time. We rely on our power run game -- four or five yards a clip. So we can't afford to be behind the chains. And that was what we talked about at halftime. We corrected that error the second half and we really got them on their heels. And we just played really well on both sides of the ball."
The Falcons' defense played solid the whole game and Yew said he was proud of the way they didn't get down if they made a mistake.
"Our kids just played well," Yew said of the defense. "We didn't let down. We made some mistakes in there, but we recovered every time. And that's what good teams do, I think.
Central was led on offense by Forbes with 94 yards on 15 carries. Elijah Barahona had 15 carries for 53 yards. Nick Barahona threw for 91 yards on 3-of-7 passing.
Yew said he was proud of the players and where the program has come.
"The proud part for me is, 30 years ago when I played here, I wanted to come back and make the program successful," Yew said. "And it's come full circle steadily over the last 16 years. And next Saturday, we'll play for the big one and that's what it's all about. And our kids are excited, and the community is excited. Our student body will be excited all week, and that's what it's all about."
Last year, the Falcons lost in the state semifinals at home, and they said they didn't want that to happen again.
"It's great," Retrosi said of being in the state finals. "I know the seniors last year couldn't do it. I'm glad that I have a different experience."
While they were excited to walk off Central's field for the last time with a win, the players said they know they have more work to do.
"It's going to be different," Walters said of having one more week of practice. "Keep pushing on. The job's not finished. The job's definitely not finished."
