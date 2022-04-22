WOODSTOCK — Patience was the word of the day for Central's girls tennis team.
After losing a few weeks ago to East Rockingham, the Falcons showed a little more patience in their rematch on Thursday and it paid off. The Falcons beat the Eagles 7-2 in a big Bull Run District match on Central's senior night. The Falcons lost to the Eagles 5-4 on April 4 at East Rockingham.
"I think last time we kind of beat ourselves with this team," Central head coach Matt Smith said. "We made mistakes. A lot of the message I gave to the girls [Thursday] was just to stay calm and wait for that point that you can put away. Wait for that to come and don't rush it and don't force it. Stay in it and be patient and it seemed to work."
In the first meeting between the two teams, the Falcons lost four of the six singles matches. On Thursday, the Falcons won four of the six singles matches.
At No. 1 singles, Central senior Erika Hutton defeated East Rockingham's Jamison Meadows 8-5 in 28 minutes. Hutton started off strong, getting a break of serve for a 4-2 lead and held on from there.
Hutton had lost 8-3 to Meadows the first time they played, but Hutton said she had a different mindset the second time around.
"I just played a lot more aggressive," Hutton said. "The last match I was really tense, and I wasn't hitting the ball as hard as I know I can. I was very aggressive. I went for the winners tonight and I played well."
East Rockingham's Loren Dinkel beat Central senior Grace May at No, 5 singles, 8-1, to even the overall team score to 1-1.
Central junior Madison Marston knocked off East Rockingham's Dannia Gomez, 8-3, at No. 6 singles to give Central a 2-1 overall lead. Marston had lost to Gomez 8-1 in their previous meeting.
Marston raced out to a 4-1 lead, but Gomez battled back to 4-3 and put the match back on serve. However, Marston responded with the next four games to win the match.
"We talked about some strategy," Smith said of Marston's win. "But I think it's just her game evolving. She had played her before. She was tough, she got everything back and was a hustler. It was good for [Marston] to stick with it and get the win."
East Rockingham's Ellen Waag beat Central freshman Mallory Hutton at No. 2 singles, 8-4. Mallory Hutton was up a service break, 3-2, but Waag rallied to take the victory in the 36-minute match.
Central (8-1, 3-1 Bull Run) then won the next two singles matches to take an overall 4-2 edge. Central senior Lydia Scibelli pulled out an 8-6 win over East Rockingham's Abby Thompson in 43 minutes at No. 3 singles. Scibelli broke Thompson at love in the final game of the match.
At No. 4 singles, Central senior Hannah Borden beat East Rockingham's Molly Dibb, 8-3. Borden won the last six games of the match to pick up the win.
The Falcons swept the doubles matches with Scibelli and Borden winning at No. 2 over Thompson and Dinkel, 8-4, in 42 minutes.
Erika and Mallory Hutton had lost a close match to East Rockingham's Meadows and Waag in their first encounter of the season, but turned things around on Thursday.
The Huttons raced out to a 7-1 lead, but Meadows and Waag won four straight games before the sisters finished the match off in 49 minutes.
Erika Hutton said she loves playing with her sister.
"I am really enjoying it," Erika Hutton said of playing with her sister. "My senior season, it's really fun getting to play on a team with her. We play really well together. We enjoy playing together. We love it."
May and Central senior Keeyarra Dodson-Perez closed out the match with a 9-8 (9) win over Dibb and Gomez in one hour and 18 minutes.
Smith, who was doused by the team with ice water after the match, said it was great being able to sweep the doubles matches.
"I'm super super pleased with how everyone played today," Smith said. "They really stepped up. They had a good mindset."
Smith said he's proud of his seven seniors, Erika Hutton, Scibelli, Borden, May, Dodson-Perez, Cheyenne Estep and Fiona Mitchell, and what they've meant to the program.
"It's a big class," Smith said. "We have seven seniors leaving. I hate to see that. Keeyarra Dodson, is a new one. I wish I would have had her for the last four years. But most of the other girls have been here for the whole duration and it's nice to see them progress their game and us having the success we're having this year. So it's really paying off for them sticking with it."
Central advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals in 2019 and Erika Hutton, the only player who was in the starting lineup from that squad, said she feels like they could have a chance to make a return to states again this year.
"We have a lot of confidence that we can do it," Erika Hutton said. "We have a great team and we've been playing really well in our matches. And we're going to have a few good competitors. But we're going to play our best to get past them and hopefully make a good run at states."
