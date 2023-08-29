Good teams are able to bounce back quickly from adversity.
And that’s exactly what Central did Tuesday, rebounding from its first setback of the season with a quick and efficient sweep of non-district opponent Riverheads in Woodstock.
Senior outside hitter Peyton DiNardo continued to flash her power for the Falcons, finishing with 13 kills, six digs, and three aces, while sophomore Hadley Witherow also had 13 kills.
Bailey Sheetz, the standout junior setter, totaled 30 assists for Central while adding three kills and two aces, while junior libero Kristen Hockman totaled a team-high 16 digs.
Also chipping in for the Falcons was senior defensive specialist Makayla Harris with seven digs and a trio of aces, while junior Stella Good totaled five kills and six blocks.
Central (3-1) will now get an extended amount of practice time until Tuesday, when it opens up Bull Run District play against Clarke County (1-2) at 7:15 p.m. in Woodstock.
The Gladiators (2-2) will host Strasburg (0-4) in a non-district rematch on Thursday. Riverheads just earned a big-time sweep of the Rams on the road over the weekend.
