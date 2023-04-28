Central won its fourth straight and remained unbeaten in Bull Run District play with a 7-2 victory over Clarke County in boys tennis action in Woodstock on Thursday.
The Falcons (12-3, 6-0 Bull Run) have won 10 of their last 11 overall and have clinched the district title with just one game remaining on their regular-season schedule against non-district opponent Brentsville District. That match is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Woodstock.
The doubles matches were the difference for Central in Thursday’s win, with seniors Ethan Hoover and Ethan George earning an 8-5 win at No. 1, seniors Zachary Cooper and Benjamin Walters winning 8-3 at No. 2, and sophomore Brady Barr and senior Anthony Pulizzi picking up an 8-6 victory at No. 3 to put an exclamation on the match.
In singles, George, Cooper, Walters, and Barr earned wins at No. 2 through No. 5.
Linus Pritchard and Thomas Dalton, both seniors, earned wins for the Eagles.
Clarke (7-4, 3-2 Bull Run) will host East Rockingham in its regular-season finale on Monday, with the winner earning the No. 2 seed in the upcoming league tournament.
