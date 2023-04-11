In Berryville, a strong all-around effort propelled Central to an 8-1 win over Bull Run District boys tennis foe Clarke County on Monday.
Senior standout Ethan Hoover earned a hard-fought 8-6 win at the top of the ladder to lead the Falcons, while seniors Zachary Cooper and Ben Walters followed him up with victories at No. 2 and No. 3.
Bruce Mitchell, a sophomore, won No. 4 singles 8-3 for Central, and Brady Barr, another sophomore, earned an 8-2 win at the No. 6 spot.
The lone win for the Eagles came from senior Thomas Dalton, who earned an 8-3 victory over Central’s Anthony Pulizzi at No. 5 singles.
In the doubles matches, Ethan George and Zach Cooper earned an 8-3 win at No. 1 for Central, while Walters and Mitchell won No. 2 doubles by an 8-4 score and Pulizzi/Barr earned a victory at the No. 3 spot.
The Falcons (6-2, 3-0 Bull Run), who have won four straight, were back in action Tuesday with a non-district match at Warren County, while Clarke (5-2, 1-1 Bull Run) will hit the road Thursday for another district match in Elkton against East Rockingham.
