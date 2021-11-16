WOODSTOCK — As soon as the ace landed from Bailey Sheetz’s hand, the celebration ensued.
“It’s just crazy,” Sheetz said. “I knew we had to celebrate. I just didn’t want to be in the dog pile.”
Central held off a furious East Rockingham rally to earn a 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 23-25, 15-12 win in the Virginia High School League Class 2 volleyball semifinals on Tuesday in Woodstock.
It was the fifth, and final, meeting this season between the two teams and ended fittingly.
“When we came into the huddle before the fifth, I was like, ‘It’s only fitting that we’re playing five sets against East Rock,’” Falcons coach Ashlie Clar said. “To be honest, I was nervous. I didn’t want to let them do what we did to them. We just had to want it. I feel like our seniors really acted like seniors tonight, calming people down. They just came up clutch tonight when they needed to.”
In last week’s Region 2B championship game, Central rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat the Eagles for the first time this season. On Tuesday, they nearly gave up a big lead themselves.
The Falcons won the first two sets decidedly this time around before East Rockingham rallied.
“It’s great,” Sheetz said of the rivalry with the Eagles. “It’s the most exciting volleyball in the whole Valley. It’s always a good game, no matter who the winner is. They’re such a respectable team. You just can’t hate them. Even when they beat you, you can’t. They’re so well-coached, so talented.”
The Eagles stormed back to win the next two sets and led 11-8 in the fifth, and decisive, one.
But the Falcons closed the match on a 7-1 run, highlighted by a trio of kills from Keeyara Dodson-Perez and an ace from Sheetz to end it to set off a raucous celebration in the CHS gym.
“I haven’t been to a match like this in 30 years,” ERHS coach Jonathan Williams said. “For the seniors, they’re going to look back and know that we did a whole lot, accomplished a whole lot this year. We just let one slip away. But I think they’ll look back on it as the best year of their life.”
East Rockingham's Margo Fox tries to block a shot from Central's Emily Funkhouser.
East Rockingham's Margo Fox tries to block a shot from Central's Emily Funkhouser.
The East Rockingham student section holds up newspapers as Central's starting lineup is introduced before the start of the game.
East Rockingham's Madelyn Williams high fives her teammates as teams are introduced before the start of the game.
East Rockingham’s Madelyn Williams passes the ball to a teammate.
Central's Bailey Sheetz tips a shot over the net against East Rockingham's Madelyn Williams.
East Rockingham's Margo Fox takes a shot on Central's Nevaeh Strother and Keeyarra Dodson-Perez.
Central's Emily Funkhouser takes a shot against East Rockingham's Margo Fox.
East Rockingham's Kate Simpkins takes a shot on Central's Nevaeh Strother.
Central's Viliane Luyando Disdier digs into a shot from East Rockingham.
Central's Erika Hutton chases down a shot from East Rockingham.
Central's Emily Funkhouser takes a shot on East Rockingham's Alliyah McNair and Bre Dofflemyer.
East Rockingham's Margo Fox takes a shot on Central's Bailey Sheetz.
East Rockingham's Alliyah McNair sets up a serve to Central.
East Rockingham's Madelyn Williams dives at a shot from Central.
Central's Peyton DiNardo takes a shot on East Rockingham.
Central's Viliane Luyando Disdier dives at a shot from East Rockingham.
Central celebrates after scoring on East Rockingham.
East Rockingham's Margo Fox takes a shot on Central's Keeyarra Dodson-Perez and Bailey Sheetz.
East Rockingham reacts after losing to Central on Tuesday.
Central celebrates after defeating East Rockingham in five sets to advance to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game.
East Rockingham will say goodbye to key seniors Margo Fox, Bre Dofflemyer, Kiersten Hindle and Sarah Smith.
All three leave lasting legacies as part of the best team in program history.
“No matter what, you have to be proud of how this season went,” Williams said. “We didn’t expect to be here. We really didn’t. We knew it’d be a good year, but to this point? We’re proud of that. They don’t know it now. They’ll wake up tomorrow and it’ll still hurt a little, but they’ll be able to say they had one heck of a season.”
The Eagles (22-9) will return several key pieces next season, including setter Madelyn Williams, outside hitter Kate Simpkins, opposite hitter Alliyah McNair and outside hitter Olivia Rhodes.
“We’re going to build on it,” Jonathan Williams said. “We have talent from the JV team, returning players from this team. They’re going to be ready to go and they’re going to have that fire.”
As for Central (24-4), it’ll now advance to the VHSL Class 2 state championship on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. The Falcons will take on Glenvar, who defeated Floyd County in four sets on Tuesday.
“It means a lot,” Clar said. “To bring these girls to a championship and see their face after we scored that last point — it means everything.”
