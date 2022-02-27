PENN LAIRD — Moment after moment, it was a different player making the big play.
From an Ashton Baker soul-crushing 3 to a Jacob Walters offensive rebound to a Parker Sheetz blocked shot on North Carolina signee Tyler Nickel, Central players performed when it mattered.
The result was the second-seeded Falcons pulling off a 73-70 defeat of top-seeded East Rockingham in a double-overtime all-time classic in the Region 2B boys basketball championship in Penn Laird on Saturday.
“That was one heck of a basketball game, man,” Central coach Jeff Whittle said. “Both squads put it on the line. I was just super proud of our guys. They stayed focused late, didn’t put our heads down. We were able to really regroup and go into the second overtime and close them out. Ashton came up big there, especially down the stretch. I’m just super proud. These guys — they fight, man.”
The two teams had played three previous times this season with the Eagles suffering an early-season loss to the Falcons in a low-scoring affair before East Rock won the next two battles in district play.
But on Saturday, even when East Rock went up by as many as eight at half, Central held steady.
“It was crazy, but I expected it,” Baker said. “I didn’t expect it to be easy coming into tonight. We know Tyler is a very good athlete, good ball player. We just stuck it out and played good basketball.”
Central’s Parker Sheetz scored the first bucket of the game, but the Falcons didn’t lead again until Caleb Daugherty hit a free throw with 1:16 remaining in regulation to put them up by one.
Ryan Barr added two more free throws and Ashton Baker added another with 23.6 seconds remaining to put Central up four. But Nickel connected on a deep 3 with 10.2 seconds remaining to cut the deficit back to one for the Eagles and after Daugherty hit 1 of 2 free throws on the ensuing possession, he found forward Zachary Joyner at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
“You just have to stick together, play as a team and we’ll come out with a win,” said Baker, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in the victory. “That’s exactly what happened.”
In the first extra period, the two teams went back and forth before Baker hit a 3 with 14 seconds remaining to give the Falcons a 64-62 lead. Once again, however, it was Joyner coming up with a bucket at the buzzer — this time off an assist from George Austin III — to keep East Rock alive.
“These guys have been playing together since middle school,” Whittle said about his team’s composure. “They stay even-keeled, keep their composure pretty well. They’re an unselfish team.”
The second overtime started with another Baker trey but the Eagles responded with back-to-back three-point plays from Nickel to go up 70-67 with 1:24 remaining and East Rock looked in control.
But Baker, once again, scored on back-to-back possessions, followed by two free throws from Walters and Daugherty and several timely offensive rebounds to extend possessions. By the time Walters grabbed his final board with 2.5 seconds remaining, the clock ran out with a Central win.
“It was just two teams that would not quit — either one of us,” East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes said. “They just made enough plays down the stretch. The offensive rebounds, loose balls down the stretch — we didn’t get those and they got them and it gave them more opportunities with some shooters. They took advantage of it and made plays. There were so many times where we just needed to get one more rebound, one more loose ball and the game was over. We couldn’t seem to get that. I couldn’t be more proud, though. So many times, we had that game lost and found a way to tie it and go to overtime. Central is a class act, class program. They’ll represent [Region 2B] well.”
After suffering what was believed to be an ankle injury in the regional semifinal win over Madison County on Friday, East Rock point guard Cooper Keyes went out early in Saturday’s contest.
Keyes never returned and Carey Keyes, his father, said he believed his son suffered a broken foot.
“Losing Coop was a big deal,” Nickel said. “We knew we were coming in without [East Rockingham starting forward] Xavier [Butler] and that’s rough as it is. Losing Coop, also, was hard. … There were a lot of things that happened down the stretch that were difficult, but excuses don’t really exist at this point in the season. We had a bunch of opportunities and weren’t able to get it done.”
Nickel did his part to keep the Eagles in it, finishing with 38 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.
But his performance wasn’t enough to overcome a Central team filled with experienced talent.
“They’re a senior-laden team and that’s a big difference at this time of the year,” Carey Keyes said. “Our sophomores battled. It’s just tough. We aren’t making excuses, though. We had our chances to win the game, regardless of who is out there at the end, and we just didn’t get it done tonight.”
Daugherty finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (21-7) while Sheetz had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards. Walters finished with nine points and six rebounds.
“We set this goal to beat them,” Walters said. “To come out here in double overtime and not give up, even though Nickel was hitting shots, it tells you how close this team is and what we’re trying to do.”
The loss was especially big because now East Rockingham (23-5) will have to hit the road to take on power John Marshall in the Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinals in Richmond.
“At the end of the day, we’re not turning our stuff in tonight,” Nickel said. “The season isn’t over. We have an opportunity to go down to Richmond and do our thing again. We have to get prepared.”
Central will return to Woodstock this week to host Greensville County in another state quarterfinal.
If the Falcons are going to continue to make history, it’ll be a collective effort — like it was Saturday.
“These are the only teammates I’ve known,” Walters said. “When you’ve been around those guys for years, you’re like glue. When we get in close games, we don’t lose our mind. We stay level-headed and we get it done.”
Central 15 11 16 14 8 9 — 73
East Rockingham 15 19 12 10 8 6 — 70
CENTRAL (73) — Baker 8 1-2 21, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Daugherty 4 3-7 13, Sheetz 4 1-2 9, J. Walters 4 2-5 10, Barr 4 7-7 17, Dyer 1 0-0 3, Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 14-23 73.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (70) — Williams 2 0-0 6, Austin III 0 0-0 0, Keyes 1 0-0 3, Nickel 13 5-7 38, Shifflett 2 0-0 6, Joyner 4 1-3 9, Hicks 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 6-10 70.
3-Point Goals — Central 8 (Baker 4, Barr 2, Daugherty, Dyer), East Rockingham 12 (Nickel 7, Williams 2, Shifflett 2, Keyes).
