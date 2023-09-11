STAUNTON — As much as Mike Yew would love to see Central put more points on the scoreboard, he can’t be mad after a win.
Falcons senior running back Tyler Forbes scored the go-ahead touchdown in the first half. Forbes then added an insurance score in the second half, and Central fought off a pesky Staunton team for a 14-6 non-district win Friday at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
Low-scoring affairs against Shenandoah District foes are nothing new to the Falcons. Central pulled off a one-point win over defending Group 1A state champions Riverheads to start the season.
The Falcons needed a similar gutsy performance to win The Concord Bowl, as Yew and Staunton High School coach Michael Bell are both alumni of the same Division II school in Athens, West Virginia.
“I have a lot of mixed emotions,” Yew said. “I’m never going to be upset with a win, but I had a long talk with our kids about we’ve got to do some things different. We have to be more than ground and pound. We’ve got to mix things up. At the same time, a win is a win, and Staunton’s a very tough team.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons put together a scoring drive that chewed up 10 minutes of game time. Employing the three yards and a cloud of dust strategy, Central got on the scoreboard first with a 4-yard run by Forbes.
Forbes opened the second half by gathering yardage in larger chunks. His 2-yard run gave the Falcons a 14-0 on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Trailing by two scores, the Storm quickly made it a one-score contest as quarterback Maliq McCauley scampered in from 27 yards out on a quarterback draw play. The Storm scoring drive energized the home Staunton crowd, but McCauley’s third-quarter run would be the last score in the contest for either team.
Central couldn’t extend its lead, and Staunton couldn’t shrink the margin.
“We played a great team, and we fought hard,” coach Bell said. “I’m not disappointed. We fought hard. You love a great, physical game. We were just on the wrong side tonight. We just have to take advantage of our opportunities. Our defense has been playing great all year. We just have to fix some things offensively to put some points on the board.”
