LURAY — Central wouldn’t let history repeat itself.
Trailing by heading into the fourth quarter, the Falcons put up 15 unanswered points to defeat Luray 22-12 in the Region 2B football semifinals and avenge a regular-season loss on Friday at Bulldog Field.
“I thought we were resilient all night,” Central head coach Mike Yew said. “Ultimately in the second half, our team rose to the occasion and played tremendous team defense.”
Late in the third quarter, the Bulldogs defense appeared to get a major stop when Central failed to convert on a fourth-and-6.
Unfortunately for Luray, a costly facemask penalty gave the Falcons an automatic first down, eventually leading to running back Tyler Forbes punching the ball in the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown run. The Falcons took the lead and ultimately never looked back.
Luray head coach Nolan Jeffries felt that penalty was the difference maker, as it kept the drive alive and allowed Central to reclaim the lead. From there, the Bulldogs never recovered.
“It was tough sledding after that," Jeffries said. "Central played lights out defense tonight.”
From there, Luray gave up a fumble on its next drive and the Falcons were set up on Luray’s 13. This led to Forbes once again finding his way into the end zone, this time on a 7-yard rush.
After the win, Forbes said the victory was an amazing feeling and it was nice to win a “revenge battle” on the Bulldogs' home turf.
“We really came back and it feels amazing to put them out and continue,” Forbes said. “We really focused in the halftime locker room and we all decided that this is a winnable game, and that if we try our hardest, we will come out on top.”
Luray also fumbled on its first drive, and like in the fourth quarter, the Falcons capitalized on it — driving 60 yards down the field and finished off the drive with Wilmer Barahona’s 8-yard touchdown rush.
Yew mentioned that great teams take advantage of opportunities and it leads to points on the board.
“When we made a mistake early in the game, Luray capitalized and they stuck it in,” Yew said. “We turned around [and] did the same thing back. We got a big stop on the 20-yard line, we lined up on our power set, we ran off-tackle three straight, and we stuck it in. That was pretty much the game.”
Momentum shifted in the second quarter when the Bulldogs put up 12 unanswered points. LHS freshman running back Cason Bryant muscled into the end zone on a 12-yard carry. The mistake Yew referenced was the Falcons fumbling on their next drive, giving the Bulldogs the ball at Central’s 12.
Brady Jenkins gave Luray the lead by scoring on a 1-yard rush. The Bulldogs had 166 yards in the first half and didn’t attempt any pass plays.
Even late in the game, down by two scores, the Bulldogs still relied heavily on their running game.
They did start to open up the passing game as Jeffries described it as “desperation mode” at that point.
“We had six minutes on the clock, down two scores, so we had to start throwing the ball a little bit to try and open them up a little bit,” Jeffries said.
The Bulldogs season has come to a close, but for Jeffries, a 9-3 season is nothing for his players to hang their heads about.
Jeffries said he believes they still had a really good season.
“Sometimes we get in our own way, but I think we grow from our mistakes,” Jeffries said. “Hopefully, we’ll continue growing in life.”
The Falcons advance to the Region 2B finals to take on rival Strasburg, which defeated Stuarts Draft in other semifinal Friday.
Forbes said the team is 150% ready to go and compete and that the team was going to practice all week and look to “take out” the Rams in another revenge game.
For Yew, it doesn’t matter the result of the game, he said his team will be ready.
“We’re going to go out Sunday, do our homework and get ready to watch film and then Monday we’ll come out, put a game plan in place and we’ll play football next Friday night,” Yew said. “The best team will move on to states.”
Central 7 0 0 15 — 22
Luray 0 12 0 0 — 12
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
C — W. Barahona 8 run (Retrosi kick), 1:12
Second Quarter
L — Bryant 12 run (run failed), 2:32
L — Jenkins 1 run (run failed), 0:22
Fourth Quarter
C — Forbes 14 run (N. Barahona 2 run), 11:52
C — Forbes 7 run (Retrosi kick), 4:09
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.