WOODSTOCK — Coming off a Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinal appearance, Central's football team has a strong nucleus back this season and looks primed for another solid year.
The Falcons, who have 52 players on the roster, won their first-ever regional title last season and advanced to the state playoffs for the first time.
Central coach Mike Yew said he's seeing good things from his team so far.
"I'm happy with where we're at," Yew said. "Honestly, we got plenty of things to fix from [last week's] scrimmage [against Warren County]. We just need to have two or three good days of practice, another scrimmage [against Turner Ashby], and then get into game mode — getting ready for Page County."
Perhaps the biggest piece the Falcons need to replace this season is at quarterback. 2022 graduate Ashton Baker threw for 1,688 yards on 100-for-156 passing with 17 TDs.
The Falcons are turning to sophomore Nick Barahona to take Baker's place. The 6-foot Barahona was the junior varsity quarterback for the Falcons last season.
"We've been taking every opportunity we can to coach up Nick," Yew said. "Right now, he's our guy. He's doing a good job. He's learning, it seems like, a little more each week. He's still got a ways to go, still got some development there. Right now he's doing everything I'm asking him to do. We run the I [formation] so we hand it off a lot. We rely on play-action as well. So it kind of gives him an opportunity to continue to grow with a slower-paced offense that doesn't rely on a quarterback to throw it 40 times. We like what he's done so far."
The Falcons lost top running back Isaiah Dyer to graduation, but still return junior fullback Tyler Forbes and senior tailback Nazaiah Merit.
Last season, Forbes ran for 449 yards and eight touchdowns while Merit had 441 yards and six scores in a back-up role.
Yew said seniors Elijah Barahona and Jorge Guzman Lucero have also looked strong in the preseason and should get time in the backfield.
Yew said the Falcons will have some depth at wide receiver, despite losing last year's top receiver Caleb Daugherty (46 receptions for 851 yards and 10 touchdowns).
"We really do feel like we have five receivers that can play right now," Yew said. "I guess [seniors] Ben [Walters] and Luc [Retrosi] and James [Bland] are the three returners that have played the most. And then at the same time [seniors] Cully Neese and Jake Boyce have done some good things as well. ... We won't hesitate to go four-wide if we need to."
The Falcons return a solid group on the offensive line. Seniors Gaige Lewis, Benji Mullins and junior Austin Baker each started last year for the Falcons.
Yew said senior Darien Folks will either start at tackle or at tight end. Senior Travis Helsley is coming back from injury, but he is expected to be in the mix on the offensive line along with juniors Hayden Whetzel, Konner Fulcher and senior Patrick Racey.
Retrosi will once again be doing the placekicking duties, where last season he went 34-for-40 on extra points and 3-of-4 on field goals, including a 46-yarder. Yew said Retrosi has improved and is kicking his kickoffs consistently inside the 5-yard line.
The defensive line could be one of Central's biggest strengths this season.
The Falcons will be led by junior Nathan Lopez, who led the area last season with six sacks.
"I'm very excited," Lopez said. "I'm going to try to do even better this season. ... I feel a little bit more comfortable out there."
The Falcons also return Lewis, Helsley and Folks on the defensive line.
"The defensive line, we feel like once we get Travis [Helsley] back, that it will be one of our strong suits," Yew said. "We're really excited about our defensive front."
Yew said senior Odane Dodd, Mullins and Austin Baker could also see playing time on the defensive front.
Forbes, who had 102 tackles last season, will be looking to lead the way at linebacker.
Yew said Elijah Barahona will also be at linebacker. Yew said the third spot is still open. He said juniors Skyler Stead and Davon Ridgeley are in the mix for a spot. Yew said they may also move Retrosi from the secondary to one of the linebacker spots.
In the secondary, Retrosi, Bland and Walters are all returning starters. Yew said Boyce, Neese and junior Triston Dodson should all see playing time as well.
Lopez said he believes this year's defense will be even better than last year's defense. He said the experience they have will help.
"We all know our role," Lopez said. "And we worked hard for it. And we got to go out there and show what we got."
The Falcons, who finished 11-2 last season, open this season on Aug. 26 at home with Page County. Central has seven home games this season, including all of its Bull Run District contests.
"We went on the road a lot last year," Yew said. "So we're getting paid back for a tough schedule last year for a good one this year. That's fine. It isn't a big deal really overall because I thought we traveled well last year. We did a good job on the road as well."
