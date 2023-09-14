Led by a pair of standout runners in the top three, the Central girls headlined a strong overall day for locals at a four-team cross country meet at Fairview Park on Wednesday.
Falcons runner Eden Shelhamer placed first in the girls race with a time of 20:18, while Page County’s Summer Kite was second at 21:08, and Central’s Asia Hoover (21:49) was third.
Mountain View’s Jadyn Foster finished fifth in the girls race with a time of 22:59, while teammate Jordan Foster (23:33) came in at eighth, Page County’s Maryn Cave was ninth at 23:50, and Central’s Anika Perry rounded out the top 10 with a solid time of 23:56.
The top local in the boys race was Page County’s Aaron Hensley (17:40) in third.
Mountain View’s Marcus Bowley (17:55), Penn Watkinson (18:13), and Charlie Hoover (18:17) took up the fourth through sixth spot, while Page County’s Asher Kite (18:30), Sean Cave (18:55.34), and Gavin Barlow (18:55.77) finished seventh, ninth, and 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.