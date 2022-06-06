For the first time since 1979, the Central girls tennis team will compete for a state championship on Thursday.
The Falcons defeated Poquoson 5-2 in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals on Monday at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock, continuing an impressive playoff run.
With the victory, Central (18-2) advances to the state championship, where it will take on Glenvar at 10 a.m. on Thursday on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
On Monday, Erika Hutton won the top singles spot 6-3, 6-1 for the Falcons while Lydia Scibelli won No. 3 singles 7-5, 7-6, 7-4, Hannah Borden won No. 4 by a score of 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and Madison Marston then won No. 6 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
Leading 4-2 heading into the doubles, just one win was needed for Central and it didn’t take long to earn it.
That’s when the Falcons’ top two players all season, Erika and Mallory Hutton, came up with their biggest win yet.
The duo won the top doubles spot by a score of 6-2, 6-1.
That victory is what clinched the spot in the state championship for Central and added to a historic resume.
But the Falcons, who joined Class 3 Spotswood later in the day as girls teams moving on, weren’t the only Shenandoah Valley tennis team to advance to the state championship.
The Wilson Memorial boys also defeated Liberty Christian Academy 5-2 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at home.
Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Jake Wangler and Jack Reed won the top four singles spots for the Green Hornets (20-1).
At No. 2 doubles, Wangler and Reed earned the sealing win.
With the victory, Wilson advances to the state title match to face Maggie Walker at 8 a.m. on Thursday in Blacksburg.
