BROADWAY — With a steady, hard rain falling, a 14-point halftime lead and an offense that was controlling the clock, it looked as though Central was in for another easy win Friday night against Broadway.
The Gobblers, however, came back and battled the whole second half and made the Falcons earn a hard fought 20-12 victory in a non-district high school football game. Junior Tyler Forbes paced the Falcon offense with 155 yards on 24 carries and all three Central scores to help his team move to 6-0 overall.
“[Broadway] got more guys in the box and made us play,” Central coach Mike Yew said of the Gobblers’ second half efforts. “We had a fumble that put us on our heels. [Broadway] made plays and outplayed us in the third quarter. It was a very physical game and became a bloodbath in the second half.”
Trailing 14-6 early in the fourth, the Gobblers had Central backed up in its own territory deep ready to punt before a fumbled snap gave Broadway a first down at the Falcon 15. Senior Cole Wuenschel had an 8-yard gain and then scored on a 2-yard dive to make it 14-12 after the two-point attempt failed with 7:49 to play.
Central took over at its own 44 after the kickoff and put together a long drive. As he did in the first half, Forbes chewed up yardage and clock with one big gain of 23 yards to the Gobbler 24. On a fourth down at the 4, Forbes burst up the middle for the game’s final score that made it 20-12. Broadway started at its own 10 but was unable to move and turned the ball over on downs and the Falcons ran out the clock.
The game could have been a different outcome after a Central turnover at the start of the third period. The Falcons coughed up the ball and senior Herschel Hoffeditz recovered for Broadway at the Falcon 21. The Gobblers drove to the 16 but turned it over on downs and were unable to capitalize.
The Broadway defense played well the entire second half and the Gobblers got a short field and the Falcon 32 after a 16-yard punt. Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince hit junior Ryder Post on a pretty 32-yard touchdown pass for the Gobblers first score, making it 14-6 at 5:43 of the third.
Before the rain came late in the first half, the Falcons established their ground game from the start.
Broadway punted on its first possession and Central took over at its own 30. Forbes led the way for the Falcons, chewing up big yardage on a seven play drive and scoring on a 24-yard run to put Central in front 7-0 midway through the first period.
The Gobblers struggled to move the ball in the first and Central took over at its own 18 early in the second period. The Falcons then took 10 minutes to drive the field and Forbes scored his second touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run as Central took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.
Senior Elijah Barahona gained key yardage and James Bland had a big 19-yard reverse for Central in that scoring drive. Forbes finished the first half with 103 yards on 11 carries.
“He runs hard and with great leverage,” Yew said. “One guy will rarely bring him down and he runs with a vengeance. I’m just so proud of our kids. When the chips were really down with about eight minutes to go, we had a really good drive and ate up the clock.”
Wuenschel paced the Gobblers (1-4) with 54 yards on 17 carries while Post had two catches for 37 yards.
“It was mainly along the line of believing in themselves,” Broadway coach Danny Grogg said of his halftime message to his team. “There was some doubt in their abilities in the first half. When they believe in themselves and go out and execute they have the talent and ability to compete with any team around here.’
It was the Gobblers defense and offensive play calling that gave Broadway a chance in the second half.
“That’s what they did in the second half. We won the second half. We’ve just got to put it all together. We have the opportunity to go win a Valley District title in the tail end of this season,” Grogg concluded.
Central 7 7 0 6 — 20
Broadway 0 0 6 6 — 12
First Quarter
CEN — Forbes 24 run (Retrosi kick), 6:17
Second Quarter
CEN — Forbes 1 run (Retrosi kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
B — Post 32 pass from Wince (kick failed), 5:43
Fourth Quarter
B — Wuenschel 2 run (run failed), 7:49
CEN — Forbes 4 run (kick failed), 1:53
