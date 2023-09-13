Central is now all alone in first place in the Bull Run District.
The Falcons won their fourth straight with a sweep of district foe Page County at home in prep volleyball action Tuesday.
Bailey Sheetz, a senior setter, had another big night for Central with 27 assists, nine digs, and five kills, while classmate Peyton DiNardo, an outside hitter, had 10 kills and 12 digs.
Other key contributors for the hosts included Hadley Witherow, a sophomore outside hitter, with nine kills, and junior libero Kristen Hockman with a team-high 15 digs in the victory.
The Falcons (6-1, 3-0 Bull Run) are back in action Thursday with a massive Bull Run District match against Luray (6-2, 2-1 Bull Run), while the Panthers (2-5, 1-1 Bull Run) will also be back on the court that evening with a district road match at Rappahannock County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.