Central is quickly proving it may be a Class 2 contender.
Led by 14 kills and four aces from senior outside hitter Peyton DiNardo, the Falcons cruised to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-11 sweep of Bull Run District opponent Clarke County in Woodstock on Tuesday.
Bailey Sheetz, another senior, was impressive once again with 24 assists and four aces for Central, while junior libero Kristen Hockman finished with 12 digs and a trio of aces herself.
Makayla Harris, a senior, added 14 digs and five aces in the victory for the home team.
For Clarke, junior setter Allie Lynch finished with a team-high 11 assists and seven digs in the road setback, while senior outside hitter Anna Spencer added eight kills of her own.
The Falcons (4-1, 1-0 Bull Run) are back in action Thursday for a district match at Madison County, while the Eagles (1-4, 0-1 Bull Run) will travel to Page County (2-4, 1-0 Bull Run).
