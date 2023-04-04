In Woodstock on Monday, it was Central running away with a convincing 8-1 boys tennis victory over East Rockingham in Bull Run District action.
The Falcons, who have won two straight and three of four, got singles victories from seniors Ethan Hoover, Zachary Cooper and Ben Walters, along with sophomores Bruce Mitchell and Brady Barr.
The lone win for the Eagles came from junior Will Lucas, who earned a hard-fought 9-7 win at No. 2.
Central also swept the doubles matches as Hoover and senior Ethan George earned a win at No. 1, while Cooper/Walters earned an 8-6 victory at No. 2 and Mitchell and senior Anthony Pulizzi won No. 3.
East Rockingham has now lost four straight.
The Falcons (4-2, 1-0 Bull Run), are back in action Wednesday at district rival Strasburg, while East Rock (1-4, 0-1 Bull Run) travels down Route 33 to Harrisonburg for a non-district match on Thursday.
