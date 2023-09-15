After moving into sole possession of first place in the Bull Run District earlier in the week, Central emphatically made itself comfortable at the top spot Thursday.
Playing against arguably the second-best team in the league in front of a raucous crowd on the road, the Falcons left no doubt in a convincing four-set victory over Luray in prep volleyball action Thursday at LHS.
With the win, Central (7-1, 4-0 Bull Run) has now reeled off five straight victories.
Peyton DiNardo, the standout senior outside hitter, had a massive night for the Falcons, finishing with 21 kills and 16 digs, while classmate Bailey Sheetz, the team’s versatile setter, was big-time as well with 37 assists, nine kills, and five blocks in the pivotal victory.
Other key contributors for Central included junior libero Kristen Hockman, who had another big game defensively, posting 21 digs, while sophomore Hadley Witherow added 10 kills.
Stella Good, a junior, was also solid for the Falcons, with six blocks and four kills of her own.
Central is back in action Tuesday with another Bull Run District match at home against Rappahannock County, while Luray (6-3, 2-2 Bull Run) will aim to snap its sudden two-match losing streak with a trip to winless Mountain View (0-8, 0-4 Bull Run).
