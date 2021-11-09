WOODSTOCK — As the final kill from Emily Funkhouser’s hand slapped down past the East Rockingham defense and into the home bleachers at Central High School, the stands emptied.
It was a moment of relief and rejuvenation for the host Falcons as they finally got over the hump.
“It was amazing, really indescribable,” Central middle hitter Ella Toothman said. “Just sitting there, watching everyone celebrate — I was so proud. Seeing our whole community with us is really exciting.”
Top-seeded Central rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat No. 2 East Rockingham 13-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 16-14 in the Region 2B volleyball championship on Tuesday in Woodstock.
It was the first time the Falcons had defeated the Eagles this season after three straight losses.
“Statistically, it’s impossible,” East Rockingham coach Jonathan Williams said about the difficulty of defeating a team four times. “We’ll try again, hopefully. The kicker is we could see them again.”
With the victory, Central earned the right to host a Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinal match on Saturday. East Rock, meanwhile, will have to hit the road for their state contest.
“Oh, man,” Falcons coach Ashlie Clar said. “East Rock is so good. They played so well. We’ve practiced so hard to try to beat them. We came out on top tonight. We dug down and found out heart tonight.”
The Eagles, who defeated the Falcons twice in the regular season and again in the Bull Run District championship, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match Tuesday behind strong play from freshman Alliyah McNair.
But after Central held off an East Rock rally for a 25-19 win in the third set, momentum suddenly swung.
“We jumped on them early in the match and they responded well,” Williams said. “It was just a hard-fought match until the end. It was adjustment against adjustment. They played a great match.”
The Falcons took the third and fourth sets in thrilling fashion and the fifth was much of the same.
Ella Toothman served up an ace for Central that evened it at 12, Peyton DiNardo’s kill later gave the Falcons a 14-13 lead and it was kills from Funkhouser and Keeyara Dodson-Perez that ultimately ended it.
“These girls are just, mentally, so tough,” Clar said. “They wanted it so bad. It showed tonight.”
McNair had 15 kills and a trio of aces for East Rock (21-8) while Margo Fox added 11 kills and 17 digs, Kate Simpkins had 14 kills, Sarah Smith added 24 digs and Madelyn Williams had 41 assists.
“We know each other and know how good they are,” Toothman said of the Eagles. “We respect them a lot. I think every time we’ve played them, we’ve been closer. Tonight, we knew we could do it.”
The Region 2A championship is set for tonight between Bluestone and Poquoson. The winner will host East Rockingham in the state quarterfinals Saturday while the loser will travel to Central.
“We have to walk out of this gym knowing we did our best,” Williams said. “It was a good match. We have to hold our heads up high. That’s what we’re about. Win or lose, we played our hearts out.”
As Toothman held the regional championship trophy tight to her chest following the celebration on Tuesday, she said the feeling was extra special because of the presence of the CHS fanbase.
That’s why, returning to Woodstock for a state quarterfinal game on Saturday, brought relief.
“Being able to play here and not travel is a big plus for us,” Toothman said. “I’m really excited.”
