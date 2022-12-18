After finishing as the Virginia High School League Class 2 state runner-up for the first time in program history, several Central players were appropriately awarded late last week.
The Region 2B champion Falcons were represented well across the Class 2 all-state teams with offensive lineman Gaige Lewis, running back Tyler Forbes, kicker Luc Retrosi and kick returner Cully Neese all earning first-team all-state honors on the offensive side.
The first-team defensive, meanwhile, consisted of Central defensive lineman Nathan Lopez and linebacker Tyler Forbes along with Strasburg junior linebacker Colby Shaw.
Strasburg lineman Carter Hamilton and all-purpose weapon Ryan Roller, along with Central receiver Ben Walters, were all named to the all-state second-team offense.
The second-team defensive was loaded with local talent, too, as Strasburg defensive lineman Omari Holliday, defensive end Walker Conrad, Central defensive back James Bland and Clarke County punter Chris LeBlanc were named to the team. Roller, meanwhile, was also named to the all-state second-team defense as a defensive back and a punt returner.
Graham junior running back Ty’Drez Clements and defensive lineman Connor Roberts were the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year while Tony Palmer was Coach of the Year.
The trio guided the G-Men to a 15-0 record and a 34-7 win over the Falcons in the state title game, marking the program’s fifth state championship win and second since 2018.
Clements rushed for 2,825 yards on 251 carries and scored 34 total touchdowns.
Roberts, meanwhile, led Graham with 141 tackles and 21 sacks this season.
