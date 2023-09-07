WOODSTOCK — Central plays the first of five straight games on the road Friday at Staunton.
Central assistant football coach Rowdy Hoover said the Storm have a solid team.
"They have a few key players do some good things for them," Hoover said. "They've got some speed at receiver. Their running back runs hard. They do a lot of pulling up front, so we got to make sure we're squeezing and doing the right things. They got some good skill sets and they're developing so you got to play them sound. ...They got some slashers. They got some kids that are working hard."
The Storm (1-1) are led by running back Braylen Fields and wide receiver Marc Geffrard on offense.
Hoover said the Storm has used two different defenses in its first two games so they are unsure what they will see from Staunton.
The Storm are led defensively by defensive back Dontrae Hinton.
Staunton is averaging 28.0 points in its first two games while allowing 7.5. They shut out Rockbridge County, 42-0, last week.
The Falcons (2-0) are coming off a 40-14 win over East Rockingham after an 8-7 win over powerhouse Riverheads in the season opener.
"The biggest thing we talked about with the kids was emphasizing the little things in our game plan," Hoover said. "Getting hands on, not running up field as a defensive linemen, not blocking behind the play when you don't need to on offense. And just the little technique stuff that's going to help us get to the next level with some things."
Central seniors Davon Ridgley and Tyler Forbes combined for 296 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win over East Rockingham. The Falcons rushed for 357 yards as a team.
The Falcons started off slowly against East Rockingham. They trailed after the first quarter but responded in the second half.
"We started out slow, which is isn't what I want," Hoover said of the defense. "We got to get out of that trend. We were like that last year a little bit. Because when you start playing teams in the playoffs you can't start out slow."
Central plays at Staunton, Amelia County, King William, Clarke County, and Madison County over its next five contests.
"This is our first game away," Hoover said. "So you've got that fear of just being on the road for the first time, the jitters of being on the road. So we just want to make sure we manage that as well as we can. We'll just take it one game at a time. I know there's some far ones away starting next week. But we'll start with this one and build on it, and it's only going to help us down the stretch, I think."
