WOODSTOCK — Last year, in the two state championship games at Salem, two powers of the Shenandoah Valley were on the field at the same time.
On Friday, they will collide in the season opener.
Riverheads won the Virginia High School League Class 1 state title for the seventh straight year, while Central fell in the Class 2 state final last season. Riverheads, now a Class 2 school, will make the trip to Woodstock on Friday. Central head football coach Mike Yew said that even last year in Salem, the Gladiators were aware of this week's season opener.
"When we were at the state championship game last year, a couple Riverheads kids said, ‘We'll see you all Week 1 next year," Yew said. "So they already knew it. So it's on their calendar. We still had to play our state championship game. And then once we got into the summer for us as coaches and kids we started talking about it, because it's just an opportunity — they've only lost like five games in seven years. It's incredible what they've done."
The Gladiators have won 11 state titles since 2000 and lost just five games in seven years. However, Central is one of the teams that defeated Riverheads in the last seven years. Central beat Riverheads 21-6 in 2017 and lost to Riverheads 35-19 in 2018, the last time the two teams met.
Yew said the Gladiators are a strong team, but it's still just one game on the schedule.
"Their tradition is unmatched by anybody in the Valley," Yew said. "They got 10 states titles in like the last 15 years and they've won seven in a row. So you don't see that every day. Every game is a big matchup, but I guess the papers and the radios are going to put a bigger matchup label on this than what it is. It's still one football game. We certainly plan and want to come out on top but if we don't it doesn't end the season."
Part of what makes Riverheads so strong is they have a strong, physical offensive line. They like to run the ball mostly, and they usually run out of the double wing and wing-T formations on offense.
"This is truly a game where we talk about it all the time that the battle is won up front," Yew said. "No question that this game will be one of those games that will be. I don't know how many times we're going to throw it. I don't know how many times they're going to throw it. But I would say it's not going to be a big percentage. Whoever wins the battle up front is certainly going to win this game, provided they don't make the mistakes."
The Gladiators are led by senior running back Cayden Cook-Cash.
"He's a big boy," Yew said. "He's a good football player. He's got good speed. ...He stands out because he not only has good footwork, he's patient. He waits for a hole to develop, and then he's not afraid to make a cutback or sprint to the outside. So he has very good field vision. He sees what's going on."
Defensively, Yew said Riverheads runs out of a 4-3 but likes to bring a safety up to fill the holes like another linebacker.
He said, much like on offense, they don't waver from what they do, and they get after it.
The Falcons will be led on offense by a strong offensive line and a running game. Central returns senior Tyler Forbes, who ran for over 1,200 yards last season, and the bulk of their offensive line is also back. They also return junior quarterback Nick Barahona, who threw for over 1,100 yards last season.
"We made some mistakes against Warren County [in a scrimmage] early, and corrected those and really did some good things," Yew said. "I thought our line did a good job [last week] against Turner Ashby [in a scrimmage] just getting hats on hats. I don't expect everybody we have to drive somebody five yards and pancake them. But we just ask our kids to create holes and to drive as much as we can and then hopefully our running backs can read and pick the hole and do what they got to do."
Central's defense will be led by seniors Nathan Lopez and Forbes. Lopez, a defensive end, was the Region 2B Defensive Player of the Year last season and had 180 tackles and 12 sacks last year. Forbes had 137 tackles last season at linebacker.
Yew said he thinks it will be a good crowd for Friday's game.
"They travel well," Yew said. "Certainly I expect our home crowd to be good. I expect our student section to be really jacked up and ready to go. So I think it will be a good crowd."
Yew said the key to the game will be limiting mistakes.
"We've got to be as good as we can be and limit mistakes," Yew said. "First-game mistakes -- you're always worried about that. ...We just got to get to the ball on defense and ultimately run hard and make plays."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.