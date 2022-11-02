WOODSTOCK — Win or go home. It’s that time of year for local volleyball teams, with the postseason Region 2B tournament underway.
Fourth-seeded Central’s quarterfinal match came at home against fifth-seeded Stuarts Draft. The Falcons' 25-16, 25-16, 25-16 win means their season continues on Thursday.
“I feel like we played really well,” CHS junior Peyton DiNardo said after the match. “I think we realize it’s win or go home at this point, so we just have to give it our all.”
DiNardo and the Falcons were consistent throughout the three-set match, leading Stuarts Draft for most of all three sets. DiNardo led all players with 17 kills, but Central also found offense from seniors Nevaeh Strother and Chloe Helsley. Strother recorded 10 kills, two assists, one block, and one dig. Helsley added six kills.
The Falcons also had a lot of success from the service line. Senior Ava Hosaflook and junior Bailey Sheetz each recorded a pair of aces. The team’s top server of the night, however, was sophomore Kirsten Hockman, who served five aces in the match.
Central’s other younger players also stepped up offensively in the winning effort. Freshman Hadley Witherow and sophomore Stella Good each recorded three kills.
“We played very well. We worked good as a team,” Witherow said. “We hit the ball well.”
Although the loss ended the Cougars’ season, Stuarts Draft head coach Kamron Johnson was pleased with how her team played at the net. The Cougars had 11 blocks in the loss. Sophomore Alandra Nice recorded six of those. Johnson said that play is important against strong hitting teams like the Falcons.
“Against any strong hitting team, if it’s not stopped at the front row, the back row probably won’t get it,” Johnson explained.
Offensively, Amelia Bartley and Alandra Nice led the Cougars (10-11) with four kills each. Zoe Payne added three more, along with four digs. Although Stuarts Draft’s season is now officially over, Johnson saw some things to build on next year.
“It sucks. All good things come to an end,” Johnson explained. “I’m really proud of the girls.”
Central will hope to continue its season with a win on Thursday. They have a tough road match with top-seeded East Rockingham.
The Falcons have not beaten East Rockingham (21-6) yet this season, but the Eagles have lost to Clarke County and Luray — two teams that Central has beaten.
“We know them so well and we match up with them so well,” Central head coach Ashlie Clar said when asked about the semifinal clash. “It’s win or go home and they know that, but we need to just play to the best of our ability.”
That does really seem to be the key for the underdog Falcons (17-6).
Clar went on to talk about putting together a consistent game, and replicating the tough presence of sophomore outside hitter Alliyah McNair in practice leading up to the game, but she also said Central will have to “just play our butts off” to get the upset.
DiNardo seemed to agree with Clar’s plan, adding, “We just have to go into it and give it our all.”
Even Witherow, a freshman, didn’t seem to be intimidated with the fact that her season may end with a loss to the top seed on Thursday.
When asked about being the underdog, she said, “We just need to be in the game. I think this will help us more because we want to beat them so bad. I’m expecting us to play very hard and strive to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.