STRASBURG — All season Central head football coach Mike Yew has preached to his team, especially the seniors, that this season is a new season and has nothing to do with last year's state semifinal team.
On Friday night, the third-seeded Falcons put together a strong all-around performance and knocked off top-seeded Shenandoah County rival Strasburg, 34-7, to win the program's second straight Region 2B title and a Class 2 state berth.
"These kids are making their own mark," Yew said. "And that was what we told them all year was you can talk later in life about being on a regional championship team as a junior, but you're going to want to talk about it as a senior. And they responded and hats off to them. They're telling their own story."
Yew said the Falcons have played their best football at the right time.
Central lost to Strasburg 22-17 in the regular-season finale on Nov. 4, but in Friday's rematch the Falcons were able to control the line of scrimmage and take advantage of turnovers.
Strasburg drove the ball to the Central 30 on its opening drive, but Central junior Nathan Lopez forced a fumble and the Falcons recovered at the Central 31 with 8:52 left in the opening quarter.
The Falcons (11-2) went 69 yards on 10 plays and capped it off with a 2-yard touchdown run by junior Tyler Forbes for a 7-0 lead with 3:20 left in the first quarter.
"We came out explosive and ready to take on whatever they had for us," Forbes said. "We just played hard."
Lopez recovered another Strasburg fumble with 7:52 left in the second quarter.
"I just remember seeing the ball pop out," Lopez said. "And it was on the ground. So I had to take the opportunity."
The Falcons weren't able to score on the ensuing possession, but did extend the lead on their final possession of the first half.
Central 78 yards on eight plays with Forbes scoring on a 3-yard run with 53 seconds left in the opening half for a 14-0 lead.
"The O-line was blocking amazingly," Forbes said. "The running backs finding the hole. The receivers caught the ball. (Central sophomore quarterback Nick Barahona) handed off and threw the ball great. Everything was perfect in our offense, and I think this was the best we've played in a long time."
The Rams (11-2) were handed another blow to start the second half as senior quarterback Ryan Roller was unable to play due to injury.
The Falcons scored on their opening possession. They went 65 yards on nine plays. Forbes scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1 for a 21-0 lead with 7:18 left in the third quarter.
"I feel like on offense and defense, we played well," Lopez said. "We watched a lot of film and we just worked as a team."
The Rams were unable to move the ball in the second half on offense. The Rams had only four yards of offense on their first three possessions of the second half, including another fumble recovered by Lopez.
"We turned the ball over too many times," Strasburg head football coach Mark Roller said. "You can't do that against a good football team. And they took advantage of it. So hats off to them."
The Rams, who were averaging 348.9 yards of offense per game, were held to 207 yards of offense. Strasburg sophomore Takhi Coates had 93 yards rushing on 14 carries.
It was Strasburg's first loss on the field this season. The Rams' other loss came by forfeit in the season opener against Skyline. Mark Roller said he was happy with the way the team played all season.
"I'm proud of these kids," Mark Roller said. "They've had a great season. It's tough to end this way. It's nothing they need to hang their head about, and hopefully we can move forward from this."
Central senior Elijah Barahona had 85 yards on 11 carries, and Forbes had 75 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns to lead the Falcons' run game. Central ran for 193 yards.
The Falcons will host Poquoson in the Class 2 state semifinals next weekend. Last year the Falcons hosted the state semifinal game, but came up short to eventual state champion King William.
"It feels amazing," Forbes said of winning the regional title again. "And I'm proud of everybody on the team. ...State semifinals home again this year, two years in a row -- we're going to win this time."
