BROADWAY — Walk by Danny Grogg’s office inside Broadway High School throughout the week and there’s a chance you may hear some occasional disagreements coming through the door.
The BHS football staff has no problem admitting they don’t always see eye to eye.
But much like any good family would do, the Gobblers coaches insist they always figure it out.
“We get into arguments at times just because of how close we are,” said Grogg, who is in his third year as the head coach at Broadway. “It’s really like a brother relationship between us as coaches. At the end of the day, we’ve had some good things going. We have arguments, move on and our kids see that. If we can do that ourselves, our kids see that and they can do the same thing.”
As the fifth-seeded Gobblers prepare to face top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lynchburg, the coaching staff said it’s taken a collective effort to get there.
Since Grogg took over as coach in 2019 after previously serving as an assist at the school, he’s harped on the importance of having a strong culture.
His assistants, which are a mix of veteran coaches and fresh faces, said he’s fulfilled his promise of building just that.
“When I took over this program, the biggest thing that I wanted to preach was relationships and family,” Grogg said. “I wanted everyone to be close, everyone to be like-minded. I wanted the coaches that I hired to have relationships with kids and for kids to rely on them and talk to them.”
That tight-knit relationship between the coaches and the players was evident last week after Broadway defeated rival Turner Ashby 22-7 in the regional quarterfinals by the number of high-fives and hugs being exchanged along the away sideline at Sam Ritchie Stadium in Bridgewater. From the staff inside the halls of BHS to the surrounding community outside of the school, the town of Broadway has embraced the Gobblers and their run this season.
“The coaching staff that we have is as close as we’ve had and as close as any coaching staff I’ve been a part of,” Grogg said. “It’s a brotherhood. We’re family and our kids see that, see how close we are.”
Dustin Taylor is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Gobblers and has flourished.
Led by quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller, the Valley District Offensive Player of the Year, and running back Cameron Showalter, who led the league in rushing, the Broadway offense has been electric.
“It’s been nice,” said Taylor, who previously coached inside linebackers on defense for BHS. “When we talked in the offseason about it, I put it out there for [Grogg] with what I envisioned and what our strengths were this year and where I’d like guys. He agreed with me and at the end of the day, we got on the same page pretty quickly. Everyone has been instrumental. Everyone helps everybody.”
Charlie Garber, who coaches the offensive line, and running backs coach William Herndon are among the assistants with previous head-coaching experience at the JV level. Muy Ung, meanwhile, also coaches the offensive line along with Aaron Mugrage, who graduated from BHS back in 2019.
“The different mix of emotions and knowledge of the game is what I think is the most beneficial part of our staff,” Grogg said. “It’s all built around me hiring guys that are about relationships, but also have the knowledge of what it takes to be successful here at Broadway because it’s hard.”
Another energetic and ambitious coach for the Gobblers is defensive coordinator Brandon Mays, who watched his unit put up one of their most impressive efforts of the season in last week’s win.
Mays, who has coached with Grogg for several years now, said he appreciates the trust the head coach gives him on a weekly basis and the input his fellow assistants are willing to provide.
“Danny definitely trusts us to make those calls,” Mays said. “As a coordinator, what I always find helpful is listening to other guys in the room. Coach Garber, from the offensive staff, has been one I lean on heavily throughout the season. Coach [Derek] Trumbo, Coach [Will] Tinnell, Coach [Jeremy] Fulk are all good with their guys. We just pull it together. Sometimes we don’t quite agree but at the end of the day, he relies on us. Sometimes it works for us, sometimes it doesn’t.”
Mays works with the defensive backs in addition to his coordinator duties while Trumbo and Tinnell both coach up the linebackers and Fulk leads the defensive line. Dee Carr and Ben Elliott, meanwhile, also assist on that side of the ball with the linebackers and defensive line.
“I’ve always said that none of my success is ever going to happen without my coaches,” Grogg said. “What I do to succeed has everything to do with them. They deserve every ounce of credit possible.”
So pay no mind to the back-and-forth chatter you may hear occasionally from the coaches office.
It’s just a group of coaches, who consider themselves family, putting a new game plan in place.
And so far, as Broadway heads to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2014, it’s working.
“At the end of the day, I think we all realize we have one common goal and that’s to win,” Mays said. “We want to put our kids in the best position to be successful each week. Hopefully, at the end of the day, that scoreboard reflects that.”
