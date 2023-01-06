ELKTON — East Rockingham came out of the gate fast and never looked back en route to a big 79-32 win over Luray in Bull Run District boys basketball action at home on Friday.
It was a full-court-pressure defense that made the difference from the start as the Eagles were able to force many Bulldog turnovers that resulted in easy baskets in the first few minutes of the contest. East Rock finished the first quarter on a 10-0 run that put the game out of reach with a 23-4 margin after one quarter and a 47-16 lead at intermission.
"We take a lot of pride in our defensive pressure," Eagles head coach Carey Keyes said. "Defense leads to offense and some easy layups. I was really happy with our defense and our rebounding tonight."
Kain Shifflett paced the winners, tying his career-high of 30 points, which he also posted in the Eagles' last game. The junior guard had 23 in the first half and finished his night midway through the third quarter. He also had five steals. Junior Ryan Williams, meanwhile, added 11 points, including a trio of 3-point goals to go along with four steals.
Jaiden Sweet had nine off the bench for East Rockingham while Landon Lawson had eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds and Xavier Butler finished with four points and eight boards himself.
Freshman Matthew Owens led the Bulldogs (2-8, 2-4), who suddenly have dropped three straight, with 10 points while Connor Hilliard added nine.
"Luray was playing as well as anyone coming into tonight but they were down a few players due to sickness," Keyes noted after the game.
The Eagles (7-4, 5-1 Bull Run) have won three in a row and remain near the top of the league standings as they head to Woodstock for a battle with Central on Tuesday. Luray will host Strasburg that same evening.
Luray 4 12 9 7 — 32
East Rockingham 23 24 15 17 — 79
LURAY (32) — Stevens 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Owens 3 2-2 10, Hilliard 2 3-7 8, Ancell 1 0-0 2, Seekford 1 4-6 6. Totals 10 9-15 32.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (79) — Williams 4 0-0 11, Robinson 1 1-2 4, Yancey 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 0-0 4, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Butler 1 2-4 4, Shifflett 12 5-7 30, Lawson 4 0-0 8, Breeden 2 0-0 6, Sweet 4 1-3 9. Totals 32 9-12 79.
3-Point Goals — Luray 3 (Owens 2, Hilliard), East Rockingham 6 (Williams 3, Breeden 2, Shifflett).
