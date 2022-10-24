After a win on Monday, Turner Ashby remains in the driver's seat to win the Valley District.
The Knights went up big early in the first quarter and ultimately never looked back, trouncing Harrisonburg 51-21 in high school football action at Dr. Walter F. Green, III Field.
Turner Ashby mounted over 200 yards in both passing and rushing offense.
“I think they [the offense] did well, but we still got a lot to work on, so we’re going to keep working on it,” first-year Knights head coach Scott Turner said.
In TA territory to start the game, the Streaks drove down to the 1-yard line but turned it over on a fumble. The next play, TA quarterback Micah Shank threw a short pass to wide receiver Micah Matthews, who took it all the way for a 99-yard touchdown pass.
“It was a great stop by our defense right there, made a play when we needed to,” Turner said. “Micah Matthews made a big play there, got us going and we were able to keep going from there.”
Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater said his team needs to avoid putting themselves in situations that they can’t get out of. After the turnover and TA touchdown, Gillenwater said his team’s energy was “absolutely” down.
“Their energy was down and we lost the little momentum we had there,” Gillenwater said. “Give Turner Ashby credit, they’re a good football team [and] well-coached.”
Turner Ashby found the end zone on its next two drives with running back Beau Baylor legging out a 22-yard touchdown run and Shank connecting on a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Ben Seifert.
Shank said Monday's blowout victory was a big win for the Knights (6-2, 3-0 Valley).
“Defense showed up, offense showed up, [we] did what we were taught all week and we were ready,” Shank said.
Harrisonburg showed some life when running back VJ Bullard broke through for a 63-yard touchdown run towards the end of the first quarter.
Any momentum the Streaks might’ve gained was lost, however, after the Knights put up 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby's Micah Matthews gets wrapped up by Harrisonburg's Jaimin Woods on a carry.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby takes the field before the start of their game against Harrisonburg.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Harrisonburg's Jayden Walker leads the way as the team takes the field before the start of their game against Turner Ashby.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby's Micah Shank throws a stiff arm at Harrisonburg's Drew Bowman as he bursts through a gap in defense.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby's Austin Casarrubias intercepts a pass meant for Harrisonburg's Bryson Moats.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Harrisonburg's Aaron McAfee Jr. tries to hang onto the ball before fumbling it as Turner Ashby's Austin Casarrubias makes the tackle.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Harrisonburg's Keith Brown tries to stiff arm Turner Ashby's Micah Matthews as he closes in for the tackle.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby's Beau Baylor finds a gap in Harrisonburg defense.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby's Micah Matthews reaches up for a pass against Harrisonburg's Emanuel Norris and Turner Ashby's Ryan Gregory.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Harrisonburg's Keith Brown fights off Turner Ashby's Benjamin Seifert as he carries the ball upfield.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner watches his team from their sideline.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Harrisonburg's Jonathan Biller gets tackled by Turner Ashby's Benjamin Seifert after fumbling the snap during a punt.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby's Micah Shank dodges Harrisonburg's Jonathan Biller on a keeper.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Harrisonburg head coach Kyle Gillenwater reacts after a penalty is called on his team.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby's Brandon Pettit hauls in a touchdown pass.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Harrisonburg's JJ Engle hangs onto the ball after being tackled by a mob of Turner Ashby defense.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Harrisonburg's VJ Bullard tries to escape Turner Ashby's Brandon Pettit and Beau Baylor as he carries the ball.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby Football
Turner Ashby's Gage Kelley makes the tackle on Harrisonburg's Keith Brown.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Baylor said that every win matters as the Knights get closer to the postseason. TA entered Monday's game as the No. 5 team in Region 3C.
“We just knew if we came in [and] used our game plan, that we would come out victorious,” Baylor said. “Every win matters for not only playoffs, but winning the district and just keeping our confidence. We got to go win again on Friday.”
Baylor picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 32-yard run in the third quarter. He said the Knights have a lot of weapons when it comes to their running game — such as Matthews, Shank and Gage Kelley — and that they use them the right way.
The Blue Streaks fought to the last whistle as they managed to put up 14 points in the fourth quarter. Running back Aaron McAfee Jr. muscled into the end zone on a 3-yard carry and linemen Jayden Walker scooped up a fumble and returned it 33 yards for the score.
Gillenwater said it’s never good to lose by 30 points, but his team deserves credit for its second-half efforts and never giving up.
“That’s a positive [and] it’s something to build on,” Gillenwater said. “They finished strong, that’s the best you can say. We just got to quit digging a hole.”
Harrisonburg (0-8, 0-2 Valley) will look to get in the win column by season’s end as they face Rockbridge County on Friday and finish off the regular season against Spotswood.
Gillenwater feels optimistic about their chances this Friday.
“They’ve [Rockbridge] had some struggles this year at times, too, so we've got an opportunity,” Gillenwater said. “We just have to go out and not shoot ourselves in the foot. Give ourselves a chance and then maybe it’ll be a little bit different.”
The Knight travel to Waynesboro on Friday for a non-district matchup and host Rockbridge on Nov. 4 to end the regular season.
Turner wants his team to focus on one day at a time as they look to win the district title for a second consecutive season.
“We’re going to focus on tomorrow and try to find a way to get better tomorrow,” Turner said.
Turner Ashby 23 21 7 0 — 51
Harrisonburg 7 0 0 14 — 21
First Quarter
TA — Matthews 99 pass to Shank (Doughty 2 run), 6:11
TA — Baylor 22 run (Baylor 2 run), 3:03
TA — Seifert 27 pass from Shank (Miller kick), 1:49
H — Bullard 63 run (Biller kick), 1:35
Second Quarter
TA — Amlacher 20 pass from Baylor (Miller kick), 10:23
