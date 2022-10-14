BRIDGEWATER — In a game that was projected to be a tight one the whole way, the Turner Ashby- Spotswood contest turned out to be a tale of two halves Friday night.
The Knights played a great first half to build a three-touchdown lead but the Trailblazers roared back in the second half and TA held on for a thrilling 35-28 win in the battle for first place in the Valley District football standings at Sam Ritchie Stadium.
With the Blazers trailing 35-21, junior Parker Constable recovered an onside kick at the TA 46. Spotswood quickly drove down the field and scored on a 6-yard TD catch by Aiden Grefe to make it 35-28 with 2:45 to play. The Knights successfully fielded the kick but the Spotswood defense forced a fourth-and-4 but a penalty against the defense gave the Knights a first down and they then ran out the clock.
“That’s a good football team,” TA coach Scott Turner said after the game of Spotswood. “We knew we had to battle and find a way to get it done. All the things that our backs do is a result of our guys up front. I’m very proud of our offensive and defensive line and how they played tonight.”
Spotswood took the opening kick but was unable to move and forced to punt. The Blazers got the first break of the game when the Knights fumbled and Constable recovered at the TA 46.
Spotswood was unable to move again at the Knights took over at their own 20 after a punt. Junior quarterback Micah Shank got his team going with his feet and his arm as he connected with sophomore Micah Matthews in the air to move to Blazer 20 but the Knights coughed it up again and junior Rayne Dean recovered for the Blazers.
While the TA offense was struggling early on, their defense was setting the tone for the night, forcing the Blazers to punt often. Late in the first period, TA took over at the Blazer 45 and moments later opened the scoring when Shank hit sophomore Joey Amlacher on a beautiful 28-yard TD pass that put the Knights in front 7-0.
TA took over early in the second period after another Spotswood punt. Sophomore Beau Baylor hit Matthews on a 34-yard halfback pass that moved the ball to Spotswood 18. That set up junior Gage Kelley’s 12-yard run up the middle that extended the TA lead to 14-0 at 8:45 of the second quarter.
The Knights took over at their own 49 after another Spotswood punt. Matthews had a 51-yard catch and run for a touchdown on the next play and TA led 21-0 and took that to the locker room.
Matthews had seven catches for 123 yards in the first half and the TA defense limited the Blazers to minus 11 yards on the ground. But the second half was a different story.
Spotswood roared back in the third after a big kick return and face mask penalty put the ball at the TA 31. Grefe scored on a 16-yard reverse for Spotswood’s first score that made it 21-7. The Knight countered with a quick score on a 9-yard run by Kelley to make it 28-7.
Stowe scored on a 1-yard run at the end of the third and a 2-yard run to bring Spotswood to 35-21 with 4:43 to play.
The Knights got strong efforts on the ground by Kelley, who rushed 11 times for 71 yards, Shank added 13 carries for 62 yards and Baylor had 15 carries for 60 yards. Matthews had eight catches for 134 yards for the Knights, who improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the district.
“Our line is great,” said Shank. “We just kept our heads up and kept grinding. This is a pretty big win, probably our biggest of the season.”
Stowe had 10 carries for 59 yards and Grefe had four catches for 44 yards for Spotswood, which fell to 5-2 and 1-1.
“TA came out and took it to us and we didn’t play very well,” said Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett. “We were shell shocked in the beginning. We battled back and came up short. [TA] is a good football team. It was a game between two good teams and that’s what we thought it would be. Both teams played hard and they came out on top.”
Spotswood 0 0 14 14 — 28
Turner Ashby 7 14 14 — 35
First Quarter
TA — G. Amlacher 28 pass from Shank (Shank kick), 1:36
Second Quarter
TA — Kelley 12 run (Shank kick), 8:45
TA — Matthews 51 pass from Shank (Shank kick), 4:39
Third Quarter
TA — Baylor 16 run (Miller kick), 7:41
S — Grefe 16 run (Blackwell kick), 5:57
TA — Kelley 9 run (Miller kick), 5:05
S — Stowe 1 run (Blackwell kick), 44.3
Fourth Quarter
S — Stowe 2 run (Blackwell kick), 4:43
S — Grefe 16 pass from Brown (Blackwell kick), 2:45
