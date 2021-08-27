FORT DEFIANCE — In less than 10 seconds, the air was out of the stadium.
Turner Ashby’s Sam Shickel caught the opening kickoff Friday against Fort Defiance, handed it to Micah Shank around TA’s own 13-yard line before he gave a small toss to the left to senior speedster Jalin Quintanilla.
Moments later, Quintanilla was celebrating an 87-yard touchdown return on the game’s opening play and it proved to be just the start as the Knights rolled past the Indians 47-6 in a non-district football opener at Alumni Field on Friday.
“[TA assistant] coach Eric Baylor told us we were going to take it to the house,” Quintanilla said. “I was like, ‘All right. Bet, coach.’ And I cribbed [sic] it. When I got right there on the sidelines, I jumped a bit and was running and waiting for the whistle. Once I realized there was no whistle, I was cribbing [sic] it.”
While Fort Defiance’s young offense, led by freshman quarterback Trey Miller, struggled to gain any sort of traction, the Knights handled their business.
The Knights jumped out to a 33-0 lead by halftime behind a dominating run game and allowed just 79 total yards of offense on the other side of the ball.
“No question,” Turner Ashby fifth-year coach Chris Fraser said. “I’m really happy with the way our kids responded. It was a really tough week of practice with the heat and all of that other stuff. We felt good going into the game, but there is still some things we need to clean up. It’s going to be a work in progress.”
Dylan Eppard, who is known for his hard-hitting abilities as a linebacker on defense and occasionally making big plays at the receiver position, moved to fullback Friday after a preseason injury to senior starter Dillon Ochoa.
It paid off as Eppard finished with six carries for 49 yards and two scores.
“I was really comfortable back there,” Eppard said about the position switch. “The coaches hyped me up about it. Efrain [Villa] really put it on me to get out there and do what you’re supposed to do. The linemen made great holes, massive holes tonight. They made it easy. Our offense is designed to get three yards. When we get that, we just keep going and you can’t stop it.”
Shickel finished with six carries for 134 yards and two scores for Turner Ashby (1-0) while Quintanilla had 173 yards of total offense and a touchdown. Sophomore Micah Shank, meanwhile, scored on an impressive 37-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap off the night for TA.
Trey Miller finished with 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and was also 5-of-8 for 23 yards. Riley Miller had 17 carries for 64 yards for the Indians (0-1).
Next week, the Knights (1-0) will welcome Region 3C power Brookville to town.
“We have to look at them on film and we know it’s a different league,” Fraser said. “They’ve got numbers, athletes, big kids. It’s going to be a challenge.”
It took less than 10 seconds for Turner Ashby to grab momentum Friday.
Now, the Knights want to maintain it going into next week.
“It’s big, man,” Quintanilla said. “Our scrimmage against Riverheads kind of humbled us a bit and I was glad it humbled us. Coming out here, doing this is big. It’s a big win and we’re just going to carry it into next week and get better every day.”
